    Knicks Rumors: Norvel Pelle Monitored by NY, Raptors, Rockets After Nets Stint

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 19, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets' Norvel Pelle plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Norvel Pelle has played just three NBA games this season and may have some more opportunities to bump that number up in the near future. 

    According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the former Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers reserve is drawing interest from the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors as he continues playing in the G League with the Canton Charge

    The 28-year-old center briefly joined the Nets earlier this year, averaging 2.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in 9.3 minutes per night. 

    At 6'10", 231 pounds, Pelle provides solid frontcourt depth even if his production leaves plenty to be desired. The Knicks, in particular, have a need there after center Mitchell Robinson required surgery to repair his fractured right hand. He's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and won't be re-evaluated until after the All-Star break.

    New York lists Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson as the only two centers behind Robinson on the depth chart. 

    The Rockets are in a similar position with starting center Christian Wood sidelined by an ankle injury and P.J. Tucker dealing with a thigh injury. That leaves just DeMarcus Cousins, Danuel House Jr. and Rodions Kurucs to play almost all of the minutes at the 4 and 5. 

    Pelle might not have established himself as a difference-maker on the floor for long stretches yet, but he's shown he can quickly jump into a new system and make the most of his minutes. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He may be called on to do that again in the near future. 

    Related

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Adam Silver's Biggest Concerns for Players During All-Star Break

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote

      Wizards star can't believe he's a starter: 'I was thrown off, shocked, whatever synonym you wanna use. It was crazy.'

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Shocked at All-Star Vote

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      The starters are set. Who will fill out the rest of the All-Star rosters? @HughesNBA makes some predictions ➡️

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting NBA All-Star Reserves 🔮

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️

      📋 LeBron and KD voted captains 🗣 Any snubs? Drop your take in the comments

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      NBA All-Star Starters Revealed ⭐️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report