Knicks Rumors: Norvel Pelle Monitored by NY, Raptors, Rockets After Nets Stint

Norvel Pelle has played just three NBA games this season and may have some more opportunities to bump that number up in the near future.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the former Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers reserve is drawing interest from the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors as he continues playing in the G League with the Canton Charge.

The 28-year-old center briefly joined the Nets earlier this year, averaging 2.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in 9.3 minutes per night.

At 6'10", 231 pounds, Pelle provides solid frontcourt depth even if his production leaves plenty to be desired. The Knicks, in particular, have a need there after center Mitchell Robinson required surgery to repair his fractured right hand. He's expected to miss at least four to six weeks and won't be re-evaluated until after the All-Star break.

New York lists Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson as the only two centers behind Robinson on the depth chart.

The Rockets are in a similar position with starting center Christian Wood sidelined by an ankle injury and P.J. Tucker dealing with a thigh injury. That leaves just DeMarcus Cousins, Danuel House Jr. and Rodions Kurucs to play almost all of the minutes at the 4 and 5.

Pelle might not have established himself as a difference-maker on the floor for long stretches yet, but he's shown he can quickly jump into a new system and make the most of his minutes.

He may be called on to do that again in the near future.