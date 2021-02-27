Every NBA Team's Worst Contract This Season

0 of 30

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Bad contracts come in all shapes and sizes in the NBA, with nearly every team possessing at least one deal they regret.

For the purpose of this article, we're only focusing on contracts vs. production for this season only. Some players may have worse long-term deals overall, but we're only considering the 2020-21 portion of the contract.

These could range anywhere from an All-Star making the second-highest single-season salary ever to low-producing bench players on mid-level exception deals. Players who are not longer on the team (yet are still being paid by them) are absolutely fair game here as well.

Players missing the majority or entirety of the season with injuries (Klay Thompson, Jonathan Isaac, etc) would be too easy of a selection and, in turn, won't count.