    Paul George Out for Clippers vs. Wizards Because of Dizziness

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2021
    Alerted 7m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George drives in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will miss Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards because of dizziness, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

    George has already dealt with hamstring, ankle and foot injuries this season and is always under the microscope when it comes to durability considering he underwent surgery on both shoulders before the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in just six games in 2014-15 due to a leg injury.

    Still, the 30-year-old is a primary reason the Clippers are on the shortlist of title contenders.

    George is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection who can carry the team on offense with his ability to hit from the outside or attack the basket all while anchoring the perimeter defense.

    Fortunately for Los Angeles, it still has Kawhi Leonard as an elite two-way playmaker who can do all the things the Fresno State alum does at an even higher level in most instances. 

    While Leonard will serve as the go-to option, look for the combination of Reggie Jackson, who will start Thursday, and Nicolas Batum to see more time as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      KG Not Buying the Wolves

      Garnett goes off on Instagram after learning his bid to buy the Wolves 'is over'

      KG Not Buying the Wolves
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KG Not Buying the Wolves

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Scout Thinks Clippers Should Trade for Rozier

      NBA Scout Thinks Clippers Should Trade for Rozier
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      NBA Scout Thinks Clippers Should Trade for Rozier

      Kenneth Teape
      via NBA Analysis Network

      Will LaMelo Haunt Warriors, Wolves? 🤔

      Wolves and Warriors passed on LaMelo in the draft. @Jonwass explains why they'll regret that decision 📲

      Will LaMelo Haunt Warriors, Wolves? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Will LaMelo Haunt Warriors, Wolves? 🤔

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      MJ: Ball Exceeded Expectations

      Michael Jordan says Hornets rookie 'has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought'

      MJ: Ball Exceeded Expectations
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ: Ball Exceeded Expectations

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report