Paul George Out for Clippers vs. Wizards Because of Dizziness

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will miss Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards because of dizziness, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

George has already dealt with hamstring, ankle and foot injuries this season and is always under the microscope when it comes to durability considering he underwent surgery on both shoulders before the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in just six games in 2014-15 due to a leg injury.

Still, the 30-year-old is a primary reason the Clippers are on the shortlist of title contenders.

George is a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and four-time All-Defensive selection who can carry the team on offense with his ability to hit from the outside or attack the basket all while anchoring the perimeter defense.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it still has Kawhi Leonard as an elite two-way playmaker who can do all the things the Fresno State alum does at an even higher level in most instances.

While Leonard will serve as the go-to option, look for the combination of Reggie Jackson, who will start Thursday, and Nicolas Batum to see more time as well.