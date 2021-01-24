    Paul George Dealt with Hamstring Injury in Clippers' Win vs. Thunder, Per Ty Lue

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George receives a pass during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters star Paul George was dealing with hamstring tightness during Sunday's 108-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Any health questions for George, who missed time earlier this season with an ankle injury, are sure to generate some level of concern given his history. He underwent surgery on both shoulders before appearing in 28 games in 2019-20 and played just six games in 2014-15 because of a serious leg injury.

    When healthy, he is one of the best two-way players in the league.

    George has five All-NBA selections, four All-Defensive selections, six All-Star selections and a steals title on his resume. He is averaging 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2020-21 for a Clippers team looking to bounce back from last season's playoff disappointment.

    Los Angeles still has Kawhi Leonard to carry the offense, and the combination of Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum, Lou Williams and Patrick Patterson will likely see more playing time if George is sidelined.

