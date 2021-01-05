    Paul George Ruled Out for Clippers vs. Spurs with Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker
January 6, 2021
    Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers
    David Sherman/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George will miss Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs because of right ankle soreness.

    George was limited to 48 games during the 2019-20 regular season. He underwent surgery on both shoulders in the offseason, which pushed back his Clippers debut. The six-time All-Star then picked up a hamstring injury in January, which forced him to miss nine games. The problem resurfaced before the All-Star break.

    George was his usual self when healthy. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

    However, his performance in the postseason once again became a storyline as he struggled against the Dallas Mavericks before the Clippers threw away a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals.

    Los Angeles will be proactive in managing George's workload, but last year's finish showed how important it is to build continuity on the floor in the regular season. The absence of any real cohesion is a big reason why the team collapsed in the playoffs.

    George missing a game or two won't present the Clippers with a big problem. His absence for a long stretch would, however, become cause for concern.

