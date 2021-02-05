Paul George Ruled out for Clippers vs. Celtics with Foot Injury

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

Load management isn't going anywhere in the NBA, and resting your best players on occasion is advisable, especially in a season with a condensed schedule. However, the Clippers' postseason flameout last year showed how a team can lean too hard in that direction.

Thanks in part to George and Kawhi Leonard missing so many games, Los Angeles wasn't able to build a ton of chemistry on the court, and that became a clear issue in the playoff pressure cooker.

Aside from missing a 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 5 due to ankle soreness, George has been a steady member of the Clippers' starting lineup.

Through 20 games, the 30-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from three-point territory.

Fans will have expected the six-time All-Star to log another absence sooner or later. As long as he doesn't miss a prolonged stretch of action, Friday's news won't be of significant concern.