Paul George Ruled out for Clippers vs. Celtics with Foot Injury

Paul George Ruled out for Clippers vs. Celtics with Foot InjuryFebruary 6, 2021
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
Load management isn't going anywhere in the NBA, and resting your best players on occasion is advisable, especially in a season with a condensed schedule. However, the Clippers' postseason flameout last year showed how a team can lean too hard in that direction.
Thanks in part to George and Kawhi Leonard missing so many games, Los Angeles wasn't able to build a ton of chemistry on the court, and that became a clear issue in the playoff pressure cooker.
Aside from missing a 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 5 due to ankle soreness, George has been a steady member of the Clippers' starting lineup.
Through 20 games, the 30-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from three-point territory.
Fans will have expected the six-time All-Star to log another absence sooner or later. As long as he doesn't miss a prolonged stretch of action, Friday's news won't be of significant concern.
