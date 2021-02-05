    Paul George Ruled out for Clippers vs. Celtics with Foot Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) moves the ball down the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Boston Celtics with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

    Load management isn't going anywhere in the NBA, and resting your best players on occasion is advisable, especially in a season with a condensed schedule. However, the Clippers' postseason flameout last year showed how a team can lean too hard in that direction.

    Thanks in part to George and Kawhi Leonard missing so many games, Los Angeles wasn't able to build a ton of chemistry on the court, and that became a clear issue in the playoff pressure cooker.

    Aside from missing a 116-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 5 due to ankle soreness, George has been a steady member of the Clippers' starting lineup.

    Through 20 games, the 30-year-old is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from three-point territory.

    Fans will have expected the six-time All-Star to log another absence sooner or later. As long as he doesn't miss a prolonged stretch of action, Friday's news won't be of significant concern.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Neither side has committed, but we take a look at the potential long-term fit for Dipo and the Rockets ➡️

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Oladipo a Rental or a Keeper for Houston? 🤔

      Jason Dumas
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Durant checks in off the bench for the first time in his career after being cleared to play

      KD Available to Play Tonight
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Available to Play Tonight

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      76ers star responds on Twitter after someone said Ben Simmons doesn't deserve All-Star spot

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Calls Out Simmons Critic

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Stands by His Comments About McGruder

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report