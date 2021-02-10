Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: 'Our Mind Is Stuck on a Championship' amid 16-1 Run

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell and his Utah Jazz teammates have their eyes on bigger things as a 122-108 over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night maintained their hold on the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

"Our mind is stuck on a championship," Mitchell told reporters after the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.