    Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: 'Our Mind Is Stuck on a Championship' amid 16-1 Run

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Donovan Mitchell and his Utah Jazz teammates have their eyes on bigger things as a 122-108 over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night maintained their hold on the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. 

    "Our mind is stuck on a championship," Mitchell told reporters after the game.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Jazz, Mitchell Finding Their New Level Among NBA Elite

      Jazz, Mitchell Finding Their New Level Among NBA Elite
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz, Mitchell Finding Their New Level Among NBA Elite

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Incendiary Donovan Mitchell carries Utah Jazz to 122-108 win over Celtics

      Incendiary Donovan Mitchell carries Utah Jazz to 122-108 win over Celtics
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Incendiary Donovan Mitchell carries Utah Jazz to 122-108 win over Celtics

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Celtics vs Jazz Post Game Show

      Celtics vs Jazz Post Game Show
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Celtics vs Jazz Post Game Show

      Bobby Manning
      via CLNS Media

      Donovan Mitchell Leads Jazz to 122-108 Win Over Celtics

      Donovan Mitchell Leads Jazz to 122-108 Win Over Celtics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Donovan Mitchell Leads Jazz to 122-108 Win Over Celtics

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report