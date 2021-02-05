Where Trevor Bauer's Dodgers Contract Ranks Against 2021 MLB Team Payrolls

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network.

Bauer has opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, per Heyman. The 2020 National League Cy Young winner is set to be paid $40 million guaranteed in 2021 and $45 million guaranteed in 2022.

The right-hander went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 0.80 WHIP last year. He struck out 100 batters in 73 regular-season innings before fanning 12 Atlanta Braves batters in 7.2 shutout frames during his lone playoff start.

Naturally, Bauer was set to cash in after a phenomenal year, and he's done just that by joining the defending World Series champions.

Remarkably, Bauer's 2021 salary puts him in the neighborhood of some other entire 26-man Opening Day rosters. Here's a look at the bottom six teams in projected 2021 payroll, per Cot's Contracts, compared to Bauer.

Bottom 6 Payrolls Plus Bauer

1. Seattle Mariners ($63.9 million)

2. Tampa Bay Rays ($60.3 million)

3. Baltimore Orioles ($56.7 million)

4. Miami Marlins ($55 million)

5. Cleveland ($49.1 million)

6. Pittsburgh Pirates ($40.5 million)

7. Los Angeles Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer ($40 million)

Notes

Third baseman Kyle Seager and starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi make up $35 million of the Mariners' projected payroll alone. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier leads the way in Tampa Bay at $11.66 million.

The rebuilding Orioles would have the league's lowest projected payroll if not for first baseman/designated hitter Chris Davis, who is making over $21.1 million in the penultimate season of a seven-year, $161 million contract.

Outfielders Starling Marte and Corey Dickerson will combine to make $22 million in 2021 for the Miami Marlins, who are led by first-year general manager Kim Ng. Neither player is on the books next year as of now.

Bauer's old team in Cleveland has seen its payroll slashed below $50 million. Cleveland is the only MLB team that does not have a player making $10 million or more, with third baseman Jose Ramirez pacing the ballclub at $9.4 million.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates' entire projected payroll is nearly eclipsed by Bauer's salary alone, with the team holding a $500,000 edge. Outfielder Gregory Polanco is due $11.6 million in 2021.