    Where Trevor Bauer's Dodgers Contract Ranks Against 2021 MLB Team Payrolls

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 5, 2021

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network.

    Bauer has opt-outs after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, per Heyman. The 2020 National League Cy Young winner is set to be paid $40 million guaranteed in 2021 and $45 million guaranteed in 2022.

    The right-hander went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 0.80 WHIP last year. He struck out 100 batters in 73 regular-season innings before fanning 12 Atlanta Braves batters in 7.2 shutout frames during his lone playoff start.

    Naturally, Bauer was set to cash in after a phenomenal year, and he's done just that by joining the defending World Series champions.

    Remarkably, Bauer's 2021 salary puts him in the neighborhood of some other entire 26-man Opening Day rosters. Here's a look at the bottom six teams in projected 2021 payroll, per Cot's Contracts, compared to Bauer.

                

    Bottom 6 Payrolls Plus Bauer

    1. Seattle Mariners ($63.9 million)

    2. Tampa Bay Rays ($60.3 million)

    3. Baltimore Orioles ($56.7 million)

    4. Miami Marlins ($55 million)

    5. Cleveland ($49.1 million)

    6. Pittsburgh Pirates ($40.5 million)

    7. Los Angeles Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer ($40 million)

         

    Notes

    Third baseman Kyle Seager and starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi make up $35 million of the Mariners' projected payroll alone. Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier leads the way in Tampa Bay at $11.66 million.

    The rebuilding Orioles would have the league's lowest projected payroll if not for first baseman/designated hitter Chris Davis, who is making over $21.1 million in the penultimate season of a seven-year, $161 million contract.

    Outfielders Starling Marte and Corey Dickerson will combine to make $22 million in 2021 for the Miami Marlins, who are led by first-year general manager Kim Ng. Neither player is on the books next year as of now.

    Bauer's old team in Cleveland has seen its payroll slashed below $50 million. Cleveland is the only MLB team that does not have a player making $10 million or more, with third baseman Jose Ramirez pacing the ballclub at $9.4 million.

    Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates' entire projected payroll is nearly eclipsed by Bauer's salary alone, with the team holding a $500,000 edge. Outfielder Gregory Polanco is due $11.6 million in 2021.

