Browns' Top Trade Targets Entering 2021 NFL Offseason

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' 2020 season showed just how close they are to being a real threat in the AFC. The 2021 offseason should be all about securing that position.

A lot of things went right for the Browns in 2020. They finally found a head coach who got the best out of the roster in Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield moved past his issues from 2019 and the team exorcised a lot of demons with a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It could be argued the team was a questionable hit from Daniel Sorenson on Rashard Higgins away from upsetting the potential Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the following round.

With that in mind, general manager Andrew Berry should be heading into the offseason looking to fortify a strong roster to fill some specific needs. One way he could go about doing that is the trade market. With plenty of teams looking to shed cap or prep for a rebuild, there are a few options the team should be interested in.