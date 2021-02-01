Klay Thompson Responds to Glen Davis' Comment About Warriors SG's Injuries on IG

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Glen Davis is no longer in the NBA, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will be looking to call isolation plays against Big Baby whenever he has another chance.

Davis made waves when he said the two major injuries Thompson recently suffered—a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the 2020-21 campaign—were karma for critical comments the guard made about Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder.

Thompson responded:

As the teams were exiting the court after Golden State's 118-91 victory over the Pistons on Saturday, McGruder had a back-and-forth exchange with Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Moments after witnessing the exchange, Thompson said "this dude might be out the league soon, he's probably mad about that" while serving as an analyst for the team's local broadcast.

In his postgame press conference, Draymond Green suggested "ain't nobody scared of no damn Rodney McGruder."

Pistons guard Wayne Ellington told reporters Green's comments from behind a microphone represented "fake tough guy stuff."

Davis inserted himself into the narrative even though he has never played for the Pistons. He suited up for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers during a career that lasted from 2007-08 through 2014-15.

He may never get an opportunity to play against Thompson, but the three-time champion will be looking to put up 40 in a quarter if he does.