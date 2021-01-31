    Nets' James Harden out vs. Russell Westbrook, Wizards with Thigh Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2021
    Alerted 57m ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star James Harden won't get a chance to face former teammate Russell Westbrook on Sunday. 

    According to Malika Andrews of ESPN, Harden has been ruled out of his team's game against the Washington Wizards because of a thigh contusion.

    Harden's wish to play alongside Kevin Durant was granted on Jan. 14 when the Houston Rockets traded the eight-time All-Star to Brooklyn. The move came after he told reporters the Rockets weren't good enough to win a championship this season following a 117-100 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

    When Harden has taken the court this season, he's been the same player who made him a superstar in Houston. The 31-year-old is averaging 24.5 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting plus a league-high 11.1 assists per game.

    Playing alongside elite scorers like Durant and Kyrie Irving may lead to fewer chances for Harden, but the offense overall figures to be unstoppable when all three are healthy. Head coach Steve Nash is tasked with helping create opportunities for all three stars. 

    Harden's absence creates a void on the offensive end, but the Nets should be able to handle things as long as Durant and Irving are on the court together. Durant will also be able to face Westbrook and coach Scott Brooks, who were both with him in Oklahoma City.

