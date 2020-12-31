    Raptors' Pascal Siakam Reportedly Benched vs. Knicks as Disciplinary Measure

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors are sitting Pascal Siakam for Thursday night's matchup vs. the New York Knicks as a "disciplinary measure," per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after Siakam "exited the floor early after fouling out Tuesday in Philadelphia." 

    With Siakam benched, the Raptors went with a starting lineup of Norman Powell, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Aron Baynes.

    The Raptors have started the 2020-21 season a disappointing 0-3, and their struggles have coincided with Siakam's slow start to the season. The star forward is averaging 18.7 points, nine rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting just 39.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. Hardly horrible numbers, but Toronto needs more from its best player, especially after Siakam's All-Star campaign last year.

    One of the questions facing the Raptors is whether a championship run is possible with Siakam as the headliner. That, in turn, has led to speculation that they could insert themselves into the James Harden sweepstakes this season, with Siakam as the centerpiece of a potential trade package. 

    They may not be alone in the Harden pursuit, if they go down that path. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that "a number of teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Raptors—teams that are in the 'good not great' zone—have at least made a courtesy call to the Rockets, sources said."

    That would certainly shake things up. If the Raptors continue to struggle, those courtesy calls may become more serious. Masai Ujiri already has shown the willingness to go for broke with such a move when he traded for Kawhi Leonard. While that partnership only lasted a year, it also brought the Raptors a title. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Raptors Discipline Siakam

      Toronto will sit Pascal Siakam tonight vs. Knicks as a 'disciplinary measure' (Shams)

      Raptors Discipline Siakam
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Raptors Discipline Siakam

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Memo Emphasizes Enforcing COVID-19 Protocol Violations

      NBA Memo Emphasizes Enforcing COVID-19 Protocol Violations
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Memo Emphasizes Enforcing COVID-19 Protocol Violations

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

      Pacers forward will undergo surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot (Woj)

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely
      NBA logo
      NBA

      T.J. Warren Out Indefinitely

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      The Challenge for Alex Len Is to Be Ready When Called Upon

      The Challenge for Alex Len Is to Be Ready When Called Upon
      Toronto Raptors logo
      Toronto Raptors

      The Challenge for Alex Len Is to Be Ready When Called Upon

      Doug Smith
      via thestar.com