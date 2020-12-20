Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Contract Latest, Execs Weigh In on LA's Offseason

0 of 2

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champions, but with the new regular season beginning in just a few days, the big question is: Can they do it again?

And while the team has made trades and then signed and re-signed players this offseason that they believe puts them in prime position to repeat, the odd man out is Kyle Kuzma.

Going into his fourth season, the former No. 27 pick in the 2017 draft finds himself on the opposite end of the spectrum from players like De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, who are all from his draft class and have signed max extension deals.

Kuzma wants an extension of his own, but according to Kyle Good of the Orange County Register, those discussions have been tabled for now.

The 25-year old forward learned of his fate after meeting with head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka at the start of December.

He wanted to not only get a sense of his future with the team, but the Utah product also gleaned some clarity on his role moving forward.

Good reported that Kuzma came away from those meetings in somewhat of a freefall, feeling that he'd have to "scrap" for his place in the rotation:

"I just think in my career my role has changed kind of every year, so for me, I've had to adapt my game and figure out ways to affect the game in different ways, much more than other guys on that trajectory. So for me, just watching film and realizing what added parts we have and trying to shape myself into it to it to become a winner and that's how I really approach offseasons every summer."

On the plus side, Kuzma has advocates in high places, namely LeBron James, who believes he'll make a "giant leap" this year, and Anthony Davis, who likes his improvement on the defensive end.

"He's been playing well this preseason and he's only going to continue to get better," Davis told Good. "It's going to be a big year for him. He's going to play a bigger role for us this year. And we need him to continue to do what Kuz do."

James and Davis' praises are important, but it's not up to them. Vogel and Pelinka need to be onboard, too.

"We're proud of drafting Kuz," Pelinka said. "We're incredibly proud of his growth as a player."

The preseason is rarely an indicator of what's to come for the regular season, but so far, Kuzma is showing improvements.

He's averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists and more importantly, his plus/minus is 5.8, his best ever in four preseasons.

"Where that lands, whether he's starting or coming off the bench, is still to be determined," Vogel said about Kuzma's scoring load. "But we have a great luxury with Kyle, with a lot of guys on this team, who have experience doing both."

There's still a limited amount of time for Kuzma and the Lakers to come to an extension agreement, but that might be unlikely.

Kuzma is going to have to prove he belongs long-term. Luckily for him, he'll get his chance, so it'll be on him.