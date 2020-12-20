Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Contract Latest, Execs Weigh In on LA's OffseasonDecember 20, 2020
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma Contract Latest, Execs Weigh In on LA's Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champions, but with the new regular season beginning in just a few days, the big question is: Can they do it again?
And while the team has made trades and then signed and re-signed players this offseason that they believe puts them in prime position to repeat, the odd man out is Kyle Kuzma.
Going into his fourth season, the former No. 27 pick in the 2017 draft finds himself on the opposite end of the spectrum from players like De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, who are all from his draft class and have signed max extension deals.
Kuzma wants an extension of his own, but according to Kyle Good of the Orange County Register, those discussions have been tabled for now.
The 25-year old forward learned of his fate after meeting with head coach Frank Vogel and general manager Rob Pelinka at the start of December.
He wanted to not only get a sense of his future with the team, but the Utah product also gleaned some clarity on his role moving forward.
Good reported that Kuzma came away from those meetings in somewhat of a freefall, feeling that he'd have to "scrap" for his place in the rotation:
"I just think in my career my role has changed kind of every year, so for me, I've had to adapt my game and figure out ways to affect the game in different ways, much more than other guys on that trajectory. So for me, just watching film and realizing what added parts we have and trying to shape myself into it to it to become a winner and that's how I really approach offseasons every summer."
On the plus side, Kuzma has advocates in high places, namely LeBron James, who believes he'll make a "giant leap" this year, and Anthony Davis, who likes his improvement on the defensive end.
"He's been playing well this preseason and he's only going to continue to get better," Davis told Good. "It's going to be a big year for him. He's going to play a bigger role for us this year. And we need him to continue to do what Kuz do."
James and Davis' praises are important, but it's not up to them. Vogel and Pelinka need to be onboard, too.
"We're proud of drafting Kuz," Pelinka said. "We're incredibly proud of his growth as a player."
The preseason is rarely an indicator of what's to come for the regular season, but so far, Kuzma is showing improvements.
He's averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists and more importantly, his plus/minus is 5.8, his best ever in four preseasons.
"Where that lands, whether he's starting or coming off the bench, is still to be determined," Vogel said about Kuzma's scoring load. "But we have a great luxury with Kyle, with a lot of guys on this team, who have experience doing both."
There's still a limited amount of time for Kuzma and the Lakers to come to an extension agreement, but that might be unlikely.
Kuzma is going to have to prove he belongs long-term. Luckily for him, he'll get his chance, so it'll be on him.
GMs Vote Lakers Had Best Offseason
It's not often that the team that wins the title gets better in the offseason, but that's exactly what happened with the Lakers.
After the departure of Dwight Howard to the Philadelphia 76ers and the JaVale McGee trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the signing of Marc Gasol for the veteran's minimum was seen as an excellent move by general managers around the league.
"Gasol, what an under-the-radar pickup there," an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "To play solidly and a high basketball IQ. Now, [McGee and Howard] were long and athletic and protected the rim, so they lost that.
"But while Gasol may not protect the rim like them, he's better at everything else."
The 35-year old won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, and while his physical skills have diminished, he's still a cerebral defender who can call out plays and make sure everyone is where they're supposed to be.
He was also instrumental in the Toronto Raptors winning its first-ever championship in 2019.
Montrezl Harrell was a surprise signing, and the trade to get Dennis Schroder addressed the dearth of ball-handling in the backcourt.
In addition to Gasol, Harrell and Schröder, league GMs also believe that L.A. made the right move in getting James and Davis to re-sign.
"The Lakers got Anthony Davis and LeBron James to recommit," an Eastern Conference exec said. "The Lakers should be a little nervous about LeBron long-term, but it's still good for them."
James signed a two-year, $85 million extension, and Davis signed a five-year, $190 million deal.
"In the Orlando bubble, Anthony Davis proved he is one of the game's most complete and dominant two-way players," Pelinka said in a statement this month. "Now, Lakers fans get to watch AD continue to grow and lead our franchise for years to come. This is truly a blessed moment for Lakers Nation."
Can the Lakers Repeat?
Even with some of the major moves made this offseason, league GMs believe that the Lakers have the best chance to win the title this year.
"LeBron and AD are too good," a Western Conference executive told Bontemps. "And I think they got better."
The rich did get richer, but they weren't the only ones that got better.
Four additional teams got votes from the general managers: the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Bucks traded for Jrue Holiday and still have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, so they are a big threat in the Eastern Conference.
"I was all-in on the Bucks last year," an Eastern exec said, "and the narrative pisses me off that [Mike Budenholzer] can't coach, Bud might get fired. This team has won 60 games two straight years. Just let them do their thing and figure it out.
"It's not easy to win. You don't win easy."
Brooklyn has a healthy Kevin Durant taking the court this year to pair with Kyrie Irving, and so far, they look like a great tandem.
"They have so much talent," an East scout said. "They're just loaded."
Then there are the Sixers, who still have the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. They are hoping that new head coach Doc Rivers will be able to find the best way for them to play together while also integrating players around them like Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and former Laker Danny Green.
A big part of the excitement in the beginning of the new season is the end, and it's looking like a safe bet that the purple and gold will be there.