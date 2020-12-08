NFL Standings 2020-21: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild Card Review

NFL Standings 2020-21: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild Card ReviewDecember 8, 2020
The 1972 Miami Dolphins can rest easy—they’ll be the only team in modern NFL history to go undefeated for an entire season for at least another year. With Pittsburgh, who came into Monday at 11-0, losing to the suddenly surging Washington Football Team, the playoff races in both the AFC and NFC just got a little more interesting.
On the other end of the competitive spectrum, The 0-12 Jets figured out yet another way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by losing on a last-second heave from Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr to rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III. They remain in the lead for the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, with 1-11 Jacksonville eagerly waiting behind them if they do slip up...and win.
With four weeks left, only Kansas City can clinch its division—and playoff spot—with a win this week, but both Green Bay and New Orleans can each join them with a win and losses by Minnesota and Tampa Bay, respectively. Otherwise, there’s plenty of puzzle pieces still to fit into place in the final month of the season.
NFL Divisional Standings
American Football Conference
AFC East
Buffalo Bills (9-3)
Miami Dolphins (8-4)
New England Patriots (6-6)
New York Jets (0-12)
AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)
Cleveland Browns (9-3)
Baltimore Ravens (6-5)
Cincinnati Bengals (2-9-1)
AFC South
Tennessee Titans (8-4)
Indianapolis Colts (8-4)
Houston Texans (4-8)
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11)
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
Denver Broncos (4-8)
Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)
National Football Conference
NFC East
New York Giants (5-7)
Washington Football Team (5-7)
Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1)
Dallas Cowboys (3-8)
NFC North
Green Bay Packers (9-3)
Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
Chicago Bears (5-7)
Detroit Lions (5-7)
NFC South
New Orleans Saints (10-2)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)
Atlanta Falcons (4-8)
Carolina Panthers (4-8)
NFC West
Seattle Seahawks (8-4)
Los Angeles Rams (8-4)
Arizona Cardinals (6-6)
San Francisco 49ers (5-7)
AFC Playoff Picture
1. Pittsburgh (BYE)
2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 7. Indianapolis Colts
3. Buffalo Bills vs. 6. Miami Dolphins
4. Cleveland Browns vs. 5. Tennessee Titans
Despite its somewhat shocking loss to Washington, Pittsburgh remains in control of its own destiny because of its conference record (8-0), whereas Kansas City, which is also 11-1, has a conference loss to Las Vegas. The two teams won’t face off in the regular season, so if both end up winning out, the Steelers will get the league’s first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
The Chiefs’ two toughest remaining tests come in the next two weeks when they’ll travel to Miami to face one of the best defenses in the league, and a week later they will go to New Orleans, which could have Drew Brees back from injury by that point.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has an even tougher slate over the final four weeks, with games at Buffalo and Cleveland, as well as a home contest against Indianapolis, all of which are projected playoff teams.
Seeds No. 3-7 are all separated by a game and will almost certainly change between now and when the playoffs begin with the Wild Card Round on Jan. 9. Sitting just outside the playoff picture are Las Vegas (7-5), Baltimore (6-5) and New England (6-6).
NFC Playoff Picture
1. New Orleans Saints (BYE)
2. Green Bay Packers vs. 7. Minnesota Vikings
3. Los Angeles Rams vs. 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. New York Giants vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks
Despite losing Drew Brees three weeks ago to a rib injury, New Orleans hasn’t missed a beat, winning each of the three games and holding opposing offenses to just 9.3 points per game. The Saints have already clinched a playoff spot and can secure the division title with a win this week against Philadelphia and a Tampa Bay loss.
Green Bay, which grinded out a 30-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday, sits just a game back and has the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating New Orleans in Week 3. Remaining on their schedule are road dates with Detroit (5-7) this week and the season finale in Chicago (5-7), as well as home tilts with Tennessee (8-4) and Carolina (4-8).
Los Angeles sits in the third spot for now, but it will face divisional rivals Seattle and Arizona in the final two weeks, and with just a one-game lead over the Seahawks, it’s possible L.A. could drop to the No. 5 seed and lose its home game on Wild Card weekend.
In the NFC East—or should we say NFC Least—the 5-7 Giants continue to pace the division, though Washington’s recent resurgence has made things interesting. New York has a full one-game lead on Washington despite having identical records because the Giants won both matchups earlier this season. New York has three of its final four games at home, with contests against Arizona, Cleveland and Dallas, as well as one remaining road matchup with Baltimore.
There is a bit more separation between the projected playoff teams and those on the cusp. No. 7 seed Minnesota sits at 6-6, as does Arizona, the first team out. But Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Washington are all 5-7, a full game back of Minnesota and two games behind sixth-seeded Tampa Bay. Of that group, Washington is likely the one that will make a serious run at the playoffs, and that’s arguably only because of how bad its division is.
