NFL Standings 2020-21: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild Card Review

1. New Orleans Saints (BYE)

2. Green Bay Packers vs. 7. Minnesota Vikings

3. Los Angeles Rams vs. 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. New York Giants vs. 5. Seattle Seahawks

Despite losing Drew Brees three weeks ago to a rib injury, New Orleans hasn’t missed a beat, winning each of the three games and holding opposing offenses to just 9.3 points per game. The Saints have already clinched a playoff spot and can secure the division title with a win this week against Philadelphia and a Tampa Bay loss.

Green Bay, which grinded out a 30-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday, sits just a game back and has the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating New Orleans in Week 3. Remaining on their schedule are road dates with Detroit (5-7) this week and the season finale in Chicago (5-7), as well as home tilts with Tennessee (8-4) and Carolina (4-8).

Los Angeles sits in the third spot for now, but it will face divisional rivals Seattle and Arizona in the final two weeks, and with just a one-game lead over the Seahawks, it’s possible L.A. could drop to the No. 5 seed and lose its home game on Wild Card weekend.

In the NFC East—or should we say NFC Least—the 5-7 Giants continue to pace the division, though Washington’s recent resurgence has made things interesting. New York has a full one-game lead on Washington despite having identical records because the Giants won both matchups earlier this season. New York has three of its final four games at home, with contests against Arizona, Cleveland and Dallas, as well as one remaining road matchup with Baltimore.

There is a bit more separation between the projected playoff teams and those on the cusp. No. 7 seed Minnesota sits at 6-6, as does Arizona, the first team out. But Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco and Washington are all 5-7, a full game back of Minnesota and two games behind sixth-seeded Tampa Bay. Of that group, Washington is likely the one that will make a serious run at the playoffs, and that’s arguably only because of how bad its division is.

