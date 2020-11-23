    Red Sox Rumors: Kris Bryant Trade Discussed with Cubs During Summer

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant throws out Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal at first during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    While the Boston Red Sox made waves when they dealt Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2020 campaign, they apparently looked into trading for another star player even though they finished last in the American League East. 

    According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, the Red Sox discussed a trade involving third baseman Kris Bryant with the Chicago Cubs during the summer before "talks faded."

    On the surface, trading Bryant during the 2020 season would not have made much sense for the Cubs.

    After all, they won the National League Central and had a win-now roster with many of the same key pieces that helped them win the 2016 World Series. Bryant was an important part of that even if he struggled on his way to a .206/.293/.351 slash line, four home runs and 11 RBI during 34 games in a disappointing individual effort.

    However, there is more than meets the immediate eye with Bryant and the Cubs as a whole.

    The Ricketts family, who own the Cubs, have consistently complained about the lack of resources to add to the payroll even though Forbes listed them as the fourth-most valuable franchise in baseball coming into the 2020 campaign.

    Trading Bryant, who is eligible for free agency following the 2021 season, could have helped clear payroll and replenish the farm system. It should perhaps come as no surprise then that he has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason, as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "You have to look at it this way. What would he get in salary [for 2021] on a one-year deal if he were a free agent right now?" one team official told ESPN's Buster Olney of the financial concerns surrounding a potential Bryant trade. "He probably wouldn't get $18 million."

    Still, Bryant could very well bounce back and be one of the best players in the league if he remains healthy.

    He is just 28 years old and has a National League MVP, an NL Rookie of the Year, three All-Star appearances and a World Series ring on his resume. Injuries have been the biggest concern of late, which could change in 2021.

    If it does, it apparently won't be for the Red Sox.

    Related

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Tampa has told several teams it may move its lefty pitcher (MLB.com)

      Rays Open to Trading Snell
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Rays Open to Trading Snell

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Red Sox, Cubs Talked KB Trade; Talks Faded

      Red Sox, Cubs Talked KB Trade; Talks Faded
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Red Sox, Cubs Talked KB Trade; Talks Faded

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY

      MLB announces White Sox and Yankees will play in Iowa on Aug. 12

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2021 Field of Dreams: CWS-NYY

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Boston Eyeing Happ 👁️

      Boston Eyeing Happ 👁️
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Boston Eyeing Happ 👁️

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report