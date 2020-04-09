Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox Headline Forbes' List of MLB's Most Valuable Teams

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees remain the most valuable MLB franchise, according to Forbes.

The Yankees are estimated to be worth $5 billion, up from $4.6 billion in 2019. The top five remains unchanged, as the Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion) follow the Bronx Bombers.

