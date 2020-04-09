Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox Headline Forbes' List of MLB's Most Valuable Teams

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by his teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees remain the most valuable MLB franchise, according to Forbes.

The Yankees are estimated to be worth $5 billion, up from $4.6 billion in 2019. The top five remains unchanged, as the Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.3 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion) follow the Bronx Bombers.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every MLB Team's 21st-Century Do-Over

    @JoelReuter fixes each team's biggest mistake of the last 20 years 👉

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Every MLB Team's 21st-Century Do-Over

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Most Surprising Stat Leaders

    Ranking the surprising league leaders in recent memory

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Most Surprising Stat Leaders

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Hamilton Indicted on Felony Charge of Injury to a Child

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Josh Hamilton Indicted on Felony Charge of Injury to a Child

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How Wilmer's Tears Changed Baseball History

    Mets winning the 2015 NL pennant, Brewers landing Josh Hader and Mike Fiers joining the Astros and exposing the sign-stealing scheme

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Wilmer's Tears Changed Baseball History

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com