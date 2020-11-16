    Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Rival Teams 'Closely Following' Cubs' Handling of Star

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant walks the dugout after striking out against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning of Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Multiple MLB teams are reportedly "closely following" how the Chicago Cubs handle third baseman Kris Bryant this offseason, as it's expected the team will explore a trade.

    Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Cubs may have trouble finding a taker in talks because Bryant is expected to make around $18 million next season in his final year of team control.

    "You have to look at it this way. What would he get in salary [for 2021] on a one-year deal if he were a free agent right now?" one team official said. "He probably wouldn't get $18 million."

    Bryant is coming off a miserable 2020 season that saw him hit .206/.293/.351 with four home runs and 11 RBI while appearing in just 34 games. His struggles came seemingly out of nowhere but were pronounced—enough to severely damage his reputation around the league a year ahead of free agency.

    The Cubs had previously explored the Bryant trade market but were unable to find satisfactory terms for the 2016 NL MVP. It seems likely that they will have to wait until the 2021 season begins and teams can evaluate where his game is before potentially making a deal ahead of the deadline.

    That said, the Cubs remain one of MLB's richest teams, and Bryant seems statistically destined for a bounce-back season. Now might actually be the time for the Cubs to try buying low on a long-term contract extension. Bryant averaged 5.6 wins above replacement over his first five seasons, per FanGraphs. There is little reason to think he's somehow fallen off a cliff from a skills standpoint heading into his age-29 season.

    If Bryant would take something nearing a five-year, $100 million extension, the Cubs would be smart to take a gamble on him. Opposing teams should also look long and hard at buying Bryant at his lowest possible value.

