Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marc Gasol Contract, Anthony Davis Return, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Fresh off of an NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers are not shying away from adding more power to their roster this offseason. And according to general manager Rob Pelinka, that was always part of the plan.

"I think it’s easy to fall into complacency when you win a title and to just say, ‘Hey, let’s just run it back,'" Pelinka said Thursday, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. "But at the same time, I think my school of thinking is always, let’s find ways we can become even better, every offseason let’s get better. I think we never want to just settle."

They got things started by sending Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroder, then signed Wesley Matthews, who opted out of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. With Dwight Howard reportedly headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, crosstown rival Montrezl Harrell made his way from the Clippers to the Lakers to fill a hole at center, and Marc Gasol is headed to help out there, which will be much needed with the rumored departure of JaVale McGee.

With a number of stars still on the board as free agency is ongoing, here's a look at other major moves the Lakers could make heading into 2021.