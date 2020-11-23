Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marc Gasol Contract, Anthony Davis Return, More

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Marc Gasol Contract, Anthony Davis Return, MoreNovember 23, 2020
Fresh off of an NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers are not shying away from adding more power to their roster this offseason. And according to general manager Rob Pelinka, that was always part of the plan.
"I think it’s easy to fall into complacency when you win a title and to just say, ‘Hey, let’s just run it back,'" Pelinka said Thursday, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. "But at the same time, I think my school of thinking is always, let’s find ways we can become even better, every offseason let’s get better. I think we never want to just settle."
They got things started by sending Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroder, then signed Wesley Matthews, who opted out of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. With Dwight Howard reportedly headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, crosstown rival Montrezl Harrell made his way from the Clippers to the Lakers to fill a hole at center, and Marc Gasol is headed to help out there, which will be much needed with the rumored departure of JaVale McGee.
With a number of stars still on the board as free agency is ongoing, here's a look at other major moves the Lakers could make heading into 2021.
Why Marc Gasol Wants In
The Lakers have reportedly found that depth in Marc Gasol, who agreed to terms with the Lakers Sunday night, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Charania said earlier Sunday that the 35-year-old is intrigued by the "championship chase" after he won the 2019 title with the Toronto Raptors. Charania later added that Gasol, who is looking to enter his 14th season in the league, is centering his free agency around the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors, and the Lakers are working to find ways to make a stronger offer.
Gasol, who was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2012-13, had just 7.5 points per game with the Raptors in 2019-20, a career-low. In 44 games, he averaged 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 42.7 percent shooting from the field.
Where Harrell and McGee can handle much of the offensive work at center, the addition of Gasol would elevate the team's defense at the position while bringing in more veteran leadership in the quest for another championship.
McGee on the Move
Howard and JaVale McGee split time at center for the Lakers in their championship run, but with Howard reportedly headed to the East Coast, the Lakers were looking to add depth in his absence. They found that in Gasol, and in doing so, they had to part ways with McGee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The former first-round pick saw his production decrease in his second season with the Lakers. A year after averaging 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds, he posted just 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game, compared to 22.3 minutes per game, though he started all 68 games that he appeared in for the title winners.
McGee is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers, in addition to a future second-round pick. In return, the Lakers are adding Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie.
Bell, who won the 2017-18 championship with the Golden State Warriors, appeared in 29 games last season and averaged 3.2 points in an average of 8.8 minutes per game, split between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies, before Memphis waived him and Cleveland picked him up in the league's hiatus. McKinnie averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 40 games for Cleveland this season.
The team is reportedly adding Harrell via a two-year, $19 million deal to plug the hole left by Howard, ESPN's Wojnarowski reported Friday. Harrell, who was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year after posting 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds—both career-highs—on 58 percent shooting form the field for the Clippers. His run in the NBA bubble wasn't as impressive, though with fair reasoning.
Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Harrell missed all of the Clippers' seeding games when he left Orlando, Florida following the death of his grandmother. He added 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds when he returned for the postseason, but he's expected to return to his regular form—a league-leading 11 double-doubles off the bench—for the Lakers this year.
Will Anthony Davis Be Back?
Just because there's no contract in place for the seven-time All-Star Anthony Davis doesn't mean one isn't coming, according to Wojnarowski.
Davis opted out of the last year of his contract, declining a $28.7 million player option to enter unrestricted free agency, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported last week.
Wojnarowski reported Friday that Davis "is on course to eventually agree on a new deal," but he'll be taking his time in doing so. The 27-year-old will wait until after Thanksgiving to make any moves as he considers his options regarding the structure of his contract.
Per Wojnarowski, Davis can sign deals ranging from $68 million over two years with an option to five years at $189 million.'
In his first year with the Lakers following the trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the New Orleans Pelicans, Davis added 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 50.3 percent shooting, while going 33 percent from three.
Amid the plethora of moves the Lakers have made this offseason, the return of Davis would be an integral piece in their efforts to defend their recent title.