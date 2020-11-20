Pacers Rumors: Justin Holiday Agrees to 3-Year, $18.1M Contract

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Justin Holiday reportedly is staying put.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Holiday agreed to a three-year, $18.1 million contract with the Indiana Pacers. Holiday appeared in 73 games for the Pacers during the 2019-20 campaign.

Holiday has been in the league since the 2012-13 campaign and has been something of a journeyman with stints on the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies and Pacers.

He has been a secondary scorer for much of that time and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range last season.

The University of Washington product is also a solid defender who held opponents to 4.2 percent worse shooting from the field and 4.9 percent worse shooting from three-point range than their normal averages in 2019-20.

He isn't someone who is going to carry a team, but his ability as a three-and-D player on the wing was clearly enough to convince the Pacers to bring him back.

While it remains to be seen if all these players will be back for Indiana, Holiday fits in nicely alongside Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner with that shooting. He figures to have plenty of open space when defenders collapse on Oladipo's penetration and the bigs on the blocks and has proven he can take advantage of it from the outside.

He will continue doing so for the Pacers as they look to turn the corner as an Eastern Conference contender.