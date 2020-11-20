Rockets Rumors: HOU Unlikely to Deal James Harden Without Westbrook Landing Spot

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reportedly may not be willing to trade guard James Harden unless it can find a taker for Russell Westbrook as well.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Rockets have been "reluctant" to engage in trade talks that involve Harden but are more open to the idea of moving Westbrook. Even so, Houston has indicated it doesn't want to "just dump" Westbrook's contract.

Harden's name has been a significant part of the rumor mill this week. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Harden turned down a Rockets contract extension worth over $50 million per year with an eye toward facilitating a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

While Harden may have visions of playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Wojnarowski reported the Rockets and Nets hadn't engaged in any "meaningful dialogue."

Harden is signed for two more years and has a player option for the 2022-23 season, so the Rockets don't face pressure in that regard to trade him.

The 31-year-old veteran has developed into one of the NBA's biggest stars since Houston acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. Harden has been named an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets and is the NBA scoring champion three years running.

Harden was named NBA MVP in 2017-18 after leading the league with 30.4 points per game. He finished second in MVP voting in 2018-19 with a career-high scoring average of 36.1 points, and he placed third last season, putting up 34.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

While Harden is a legitimate superstar in Houston, the Rockets have been unable to break through with an NBA Finals appearance during his tenure, and they made a big move last offseason by acquiring Westbrook from the Thunder.

The 2016-17 MVP was productive last season with 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game, but the Rockets still couldn't get the job done in the playoffs. The eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them in the second round.

Since Westbrook isn't as deeply ingrained in the Rockets organization as Harden and has more than $130 million remaining on his contract over the next three years, it makes sense that Houston would be more open to dealing him.

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets have been rumored to be interested in Westbrook, but Mannix reported the Knicks aren't making Westbrook a priority. The Hornets may no longer be a legitimate option after taking guard LaMelo Ball No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

It could be awkward next season if both Harden and Westbrook are back in Houston after they were mentioned so much in trade rumors. There is no denying their talent, though, and the Rockets could be contenders next season with those two players as their core.