Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz on Zach LaVine, Possible Kemba Walker Trade

With a full roster and no available cap space, the Chicago Bulls' best option to improve their team is to put together an attractive trade package.

The Bulls are one of the most confounding organizations in the league, and it's unclear what their plans are heading into next season. On draft day, they selected Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick, which was a puzzling decision to say the least.

The 19-year-old offers the team a strong defensive option, and his ability to handle the ball will allow him to play every position. However, Chicago has several better options, and he wasn't a player widely projected to land in the top five picks. At the time, prospects such as Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija, Killian Hayes and Isaac Okoro were all still available.

After the draft, the team still has several needs as it prepares for the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season December 22.

There's still time to make an impactful trade and add someone who could change the trajectory of the organization.

Chicago declines offers for Zach LaVine

While the Bulls have a few valuable assets, it seems the team doesn't have any interest in parting ways with Zach LaVine. The 25-year-old guard has many potential suitors like the Philadelphia 76ers, but the front office has brushed off proposed trades for him.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports tweeted Wednesday: "Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine have been hot names around the league, according to league sources. Philadelphia has been one among many, but the Wizards and Bulls have rebuffed overtures."

He later confirmed that "neither front office has given any indication either player is available."

This makes sense as LaVine has been the Bulls' leading scorer and is still young enough to be a player they can build around. Unless they want to start a rebuild, it wouldn't be a terrible idea to invest more time in the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion. His scoring will be an integral part of the team's identity.

Bulls show interest in Kemba Walker

Ahead of the 2020 NBA draft, Chicago showed interest in Celtics star guard Kemba Walker. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer told WEEI's Ordway, Merloni & Fauria that the Bulls inquired about trades for the New York native.

Although Coby White has emerged as an intriguing option as a starting point guard, Chicago could use an alternative, especially with Kris Dunn headed to free agency.

The 26-year-old came to the Bulls in 2017 as part of a blockbuster trade with the Timberwolves that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota. The rookie guard arrived with a lot of promise but never quite lived up to the expectations set for him.

White is next up on the depth chart, but he doesn't seem like the answer to Chicago's woes at the position just yet. The organization could use a top-level guard such as Walker to play alongside LaVine. Walker would also add another shooter to a team that isn't much of a threat from the outside.