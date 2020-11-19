Players Lakers Should Target in Free Agency

0 of 3

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA Draft has come and gone, and as expected, the Los Angeles Lakers didn't make a selection.

Both of L.A.'s selections were traded, most recently the 28th overall pick as part of a package to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the Schroder deal agreed to in principle and the draft in the rear view, the Lakers now turn their attention to free agency.

Naturally, the retention of Anthony Davis is the priority of the open-market period, which is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. However, with players like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also set to hit free agency, Los Angeles will need to at least consider external options on the open market.

Here, we'll examine three pending free agents who would make sense for Los Angeles.