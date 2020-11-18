NBA Rumors: Joe Harris Drawing Interest from Hawks, Hornets amid Nets Buzz

Kim Klement/Associated Press

While the Joe Harris is garnering outside interest, a return to the Brooklyn Nets is emerging as the likeliest offseason outcome for 29-year-old wing.

SNY's Ian Begley reported the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets might pursue Harris, but "teams monitoring Harris' free agency firmly believe he will re-sign with Brooklyn on a multi-year deal."

Begley projected Harris could sign for four years with an annual salary between $16 million and $20 million.

The 2019 Three-Point Contest winner is one of the bigger success stories from Brooklyn's transitional phase under former head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Harris made 56 total appearances in his first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Orlando Magic immediately waived him upon acquiring him in January 2016. While suiting up for the Nets, he has blossomed into one of the NBA's best long-range threats.

The former Virginia star has made 43 percent of his three-pointers in Brooklyn, so it's not surprising to see teams are lining up to sign the unrestricted free agent.

A franchise with championship ambitions such as the Nets has an obvious incentive to retain Harris, though, and he's even more valuable if Brooklyn's pursuit of James Harden is successful.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden "has made it clear to (Houston Rockets) ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets." Any trade package for the 2018 would significantly deplete Brooklyn's depth, and assuming his $41.3 million salary would leave little salary-cap space for reinforcements.

The Nets can't table the best offer for Harden, and the Rockets don't have to accept a lesser deal just to give him what he wants. Pulling off that move from Brooklyn's perspective is easier said than done.

Still, re-signing Harris should be a priority nonetheless since he's a great complementary piece for two ball-dominant stars in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.