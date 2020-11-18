6 Reasons the Philadelphia Eagles Are in Huge Trouble

0 of 6

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their fifth loss of the season Sunday, falling to the rival New York Giants 27-17. The Eagles now sit at 3-5-1, and while they're still in first place in the dreadful NFC East, they can't feel good about where they stand.

At least one player is the opposite of happy right now.

"Pissed off because we put the work in throughout the week, so it should reflect. That's just how it works," safety Jalen Mills told reporters in a postgame Zoom conference Sunday. "That's how sports work."

Sports work in another way, too. The better team usually comes out on top, and Philadelphia has rarely been the better team this season.

While holding onto the division lead and squeaking into the postseason would help erase the pain of losing, the Eagles are in trouble. The postseason is the furthest thing from a guarantee right now, and Philadelphia's woes could linger beyond 2020.

Here, we'll examine six big reasons why the Eagles should be worried moving forward.