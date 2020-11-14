1 Ambitious Free-Agent Target for NBA's Top 2020-21 Contenders

10 of 10

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Danilo Gallinari's potential value to the Lakers isn't up for discussion. He'd be a big-time help.

Shoring up the minutes without LeBron James on the court is at the crux of Gallinari's utility. He doesn't add too much as a playmaker, but the Lakers' half-court offense placed in the 24th percentile of efficiency without its four-time MVP on the court. Adding someone else who can generate his own offense stands to reinvent the returns during those stretches.

Gallinari's path to the Lakers is less clear. They have ways to ensure access to the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception, but he could garner interest from one of the cap-space teams or re-sign for a higher price point with the Thunder under the guise that they'll deal him to a contender later.

Sign-and-trade scenarios will be the Lakers' bread and butter if Gallinari's market exceeds the MLE. They require Oklahoma City's cooperation, but that's not a huge ask. The alternative would be losing Gallinari for nothing, and Los Angeles has expiring deals to send out in return.

Offering something like Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker and the No. 28 pick feels fair for both sides. Green doesn't fit the Thunder's soon-to-be-rebuilding timeline. But they forever need wings who can shoot, and they'd be getting back to viable prospects.

Hashing out a deal gets tougher if Oklahoma City won't take on Green's expiring $15.4 million. That's a legitimate risk. Depending on Gallinari's next price point, Green may be the more expensive player in the short term, and the Thunder don't currently have a payroll far enough beneath the tax to feel great about adding money.

That should change once they trade Chris Paul, but even then, the idea of tacking on salary as part of a Gallinari sign-and-trade probably wouldn't sit right.

Soliciting a third party to grab Green shouldn't be too much trouble. Oklahoma City might even get another asset if it's willing to swallow a cheaper yet less desirable contract.

The Lakers can also try to concoct a package without Green. If Avery Bradley or JaVale McGee opts in, attaching one of them to THT, Quinn Cook (salary must be guaranteed) and No. 28 allows them to take back somewhere between $13- and $14-plus million—though that then becomes a four-for-one scenario that might necessitate a third team anyway so as not to overload the Thunder's roster.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass.

Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale), and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Adam Fromal.