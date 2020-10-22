Every NBA Team's 2020 Free-Agency Big Board

0 of 30

NBA free agency is coming. It doesn't yet have a set date. And the Nov. 18 draft will happen first. And the transaction moratorium will be lifted before that. But free agency is coming, sometime so soon it would be a blatant act of betrayal not to build a big board for every team.

These, let's call them priority rankings, are purely from a bird's-eye view. They do not always reflect actual rumors or priorities. They are suggestions exactly zero front offices asked for.

Each team will have three spots, listed in order of decreasing "They should totally try to get him!" importance. Incumbent players are given priority, but at least one outside name will be included in every case.

Targets will be determined by measuring franchise directions, roster needs and projected spending power. Since we don't yet know where next year's cap will land, this season's $109.1 million marker will be our default.

Certain impact players won't be making many appearances across our big-board goulash. That's by design. We won't waste our time on those deemed minor-to-nonexistent flight risks. "Gettable names only" is our motto.

And away we go.