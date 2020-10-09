The Best 2020 Free Agent Every NBA Team Can Realistically Sign

0 of 30

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA free-agent market lacks the sizzle of summers past.

Few teams have substantial money to spend, and most that do lack major win-now motivations. Maybe that's just as well, though, since the available player pool lacks in star power and stature.

But money will be spent, and players will be signed. Time will eventually fill in the who, when and for how much particulars of those pacts, but an examination of everything from cap space to team status reveals which direction each organization can and wants to head.

Since the offseason is a time in which to drown oneself in optimism, we're letting our glasses overflow while finding the best free agent—internal or external—each team can realistically sign.