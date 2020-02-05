Heat Trade Rumors: Miami in 'Ongoing Talks' for Thunder's Danilo Gallinari

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are reportedly holding "ongoing" discussions with the Oklahoma City Thunder regarding swingman Danilo Gallinari prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Wednesday evening, noting team president Pat Riley "sees an opportunity to make a run with these Heat."

Wojnarowski also reported Miami acquired veteran Andre Iguodala via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Iguodala also agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with his new team.

As for Gallinari, he is only under contract for this season, so this could represent an opportunity for the Thunder to land assets that can help them in the future before the sharpshooter potentially leaves in free agency this summer.

He is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range. He is averaging 7.4 three-point attempts per game and would give the Heat additional perimeter shooting as they compete in the East.

Miami is second in the league in three-point percentage (38.0) with multiple shooters who can take advantage of the spacing Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo create.

Gallinari could do just that for the Heat during the stretch run as they look to gain separation in the playoff race. They are tied with the Boston Celtics for the No. 3 seed and are 1.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 2 seed.

He is also a playoff-tested veteran who has appeared in 18 postseason games in his career.