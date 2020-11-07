NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Carmelo Anthony, Fred VanVleet, KnicksNovember 7, 2020
NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Carmelo Anthony, Fred VanVleet, Knicks
The New York Knicks enter the 2020 offseason with big expectations.
This is the first time president Leon Rose will have the opportunity to shape the roster for new head coach Tom Thibodeau. And he has options.
Most teams are strapped for cash, but the Knicks could enter the offseason with close to $50 million in cap space if they decline team options on Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis, per Spotrac.
What New York chooses to do with this space remains to be seen. It is possible the Knicks could sign one of the top free agents on the market or take on salary in a potential trade for a star.
Rose and Co. already seem to be considering a number of avenues as they hope to begin building a contender, including a possible reunion with Carmelo Anthony.
Here are the latest rumors on Anthony and a couple other Knicks targets in free agency.
Knicks Plan to Pursue Carmelo Anthony
Anthony became a beloved figure in the Big Apple when the Knicks traded for him ahead of the 2011 deadline.
The Brooklyn, New York, native made six Eastern Conference All-Star teams in six-plus seasons and won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season, the same year he helped lead the Knicks to the conference semifinals.
That was the last year the Knicks made the playoffs. But Anthony still scored at a high level in his final seasons with New York, even when it became clear the team was headed to a rebuild. Now, the Knicks are hoping to bring Anthony back to The Mecca.
Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Friday that the Knicks plan to pursue a deal with Anthony, regardless of whether they manage to orchestrate a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.
It could make sense for the Knicks to bring two of the Banana Boat members on board, especially if they are hoping to replicate what the Oklahoma City Thunder did with Paul last year.
But Anthony could provide value to next year's Knicks team on his own.
The 36-year-old proved he could play at a high level as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers last year. Anthony averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 58 regular-season games, and he also shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Anthony is not the kind of wing defender the Knicks appear to desire. But he would add some perimeter shooting and veteran leadership for a roster in desperate need of guidance.
Although Anthony has expressed interest in re-signing with the Trail Blazers, he might be enticed to join his former club, especially if the Knicks acquire Paul.
Insiders Question Knicks' Ability to Sign Fred VanVleet
Whereas Anthony would be more of a short-term filler move, Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet would probably be considered a potential franchise centerpiece.
The Knicks appear desperate to address the point guard position this offseason. As previously noted, Rose has CP3 on the team's radar. Berman also reported in October that New York could show interest in trading for Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook.
However, if the Knicks hope to use their cap space on free agents, VanVleet would seem to be the ideal target.
The Wichita State product excelled in his first year as a full-time starter for the Toronto Raptors. VanVleet averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals during the regular season while also shooting 39 percent from deep on nearly seven attempts per game.
New York needs shooting and defensive upgrades, especially in the backcourt. VanVleet figures to fill both of those needs. At 26, he might also be the kind of player the Knicks look to build around.
But there is skepticism with respect to New York's ability to sign VanVleet.
For starters, the Rockford, Illinois, native should have a crowded market, and the Raptors are likely to make a push to re-sign him given Kyle Lowry will be in a contract year.
Additionally, insiders seem to question VanVleet's star potential. Berman reported some league sources "believe VanVleet is more prone to shine on an established team than being the lone star—as he would be on the Knicks."
Despite their projected cap, New York cannot afford to sign VanVleet and pair him with someone like Paul. In essence, he would become the Knicks' top dog if he signed with the team.
New York is still likely to offer VanVleet a contract, but there might be a ceiling to the offer, while the Raptors—armed with his Bird rights—could be willing to go over the cap to bring him back.
Knicks Expressing Interest in Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
The Knicks also appear to be looking at low-profile additions.
Berman reported New York has interest in former Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks wing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, whom the Knicks consider a "solid locker room guy."
Kidd-Gilchrist never quite lived up to the hype after the then-Charlotte Bobcats selected him with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. The 27-year-old is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for his career, and is essentially a non-factor on the perimeter.
That said, Kidd-Gilchrist has garnered a reputation as a strong individual defender. Considering the Knicks need wing defense and Thibodeau's penchant for hard-nosed, defensive-minded players, he seems to fit the billing as a potential bench player.
The former Kentucky standout was waived by the Hornets after the February deadline and eventually signed with the Mavs. Kidd-Gilchrist played sparingly in Dallas, though he did see action in all six games during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Berman reported Dallas is "leaning toward" allowing Kidd-Gilchrist to walk, and the Knicks could almost certainly sign him for cheap.
Regardless, it seems clear Rose is grappling with how best to fill out the roster, whether it be with a combination of veteran stars or with younger guys who appear to fit specific needs.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.