NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Rumors on Carmelo Anthony, Fred VanVleet, Knicks

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Anthony became a beloved figure in the Big Apple when the Knicks traded for him ahead of the 2011 deadline.

The Brooklyn, New York, native made six Eastern Conference All-Star teams in six-plus seasons and won the scoring title during the 2012-13 season, the same year he helped lead the Knicks to the conference semifinals.

That was the last year the Knicks made the playoffs. But Anthony still scored at a high level in his final seasons with New York, even when it became clear the team was headed to a rebuild. Now, the Knicks are hoping to bring Anthony back to The Mecca.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Friday that the Knicks plan to pursue a deal with Anthony, regardless of whether they manage to orchestrate a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

It could make sense for the Knicks to bring two of the Banana Boat members on board, especially if they are hoping to replicate what the Oklahoma City Thunder did with Paul last year.

But Anthony could provide value to next year's Knicks team on his own.

The 36-year-old proved he could play at a high level as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers last year. Anthony averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 58 regular-season games, and he also shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony is not the kind of wing defender the Knicks appear to desire. But he would add some perimeter shooting and veteran leadership for a roster in desperate need of guidance.

Although Anthony has expressed interest in re-signing with the Trail Blazers, he might be enticed to join his former club, especially if the Knicks acquire Paul.