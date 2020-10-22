Boston Scott, Travis Fulgham's Updated Fantasy Outlook for Eagles After Week 7

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver group has looked totally different through the first half of the season as the team deals with an array of injuries, but even with DeSean Jackson back in the mix during Week 7's 22-21 victory over the New York Giants, Travis Fulgham remained the favorite target of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Against the Giants, Fulgham comfortably led all Eagles wide receivers with 73 yards on five receptions, as he was targeted 11 times by Wentz to reach double-digit attempts and 70-plus yards for the third consecutive week. The only player with more receptions was tight end Richard Rodgers, who grabbed six of eight targets for 85 yards.

A 2019 sixth-round pick by Detroit, where he appeared in just three games, Fulgham took advantage of his extra touches due to his teammates' injuries, with one touchdown in each of his first three starts for the Eagles in Weeks 4-6, when he reeled in 18 of 26 targets for 284 yards.

In his return from a hamstring injury that kept him out three weeks, Jackson did not challenge Fulgham much for opportunities, turning five targets into three receptions and 34 yards while adding one 12-yard rush.

The Eagles were also without running back Miles Sanders, who has a knee injury. In his place, third-year RB Boston Scott was the hero, with his 18-yard touchdown giving the Eagles the lead with 40 seconds left to play. Scott finished the night with 46 yards on 12 carries to lead Philadelphia in rushing, while his three catches on five targets also amounted to 46 yards.

Thursday's game proved that Fulgham can hang even as the more experienced Eagles receivers start to come back into the lineup, and that Scott is a reliable piece of the Eagles system. With Alshon Jeffery still limited in practice with a foot injury and tight end Zach Ertz moving to injured reserve on Wednesday with an ankle injury, expect no change in targets to Fulgham and an increased role for Scott, whose previous season high was nine rushing attempts in Week 1.

In Week 8, Fulgham, Scott and the Eagles face a Dallas Cowboys team that is also struggling through injuries all over the field. Fulgham should be considered as a low-end WR2 in this matchup, while decisions about playing Scott should only be made after the severity of Sanders' injury—which originally was expected to set him back 1-2 weeks—is revealed.