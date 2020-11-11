Report: Mark Daigneault Promoted to Replace Billy Donovan as Thunder Head Coach

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are promoting assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach following the departure of Billy Donovan, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Daigneault will take over a team that has reached the playoffs in each of the past five seasons and 10 of the past 11.

The 35-year-old Daigneault spent five seasons as the head coach of the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, going 143-107 and leading them to the playoffs four times.

Daigneault then became an assistant under Donovan last season after spending four years as an assistant under Donovan at the University of Florida before they both entered the NBA ranks.

Additionally, Daigneault was a student manager under head coach Jim Calhoun at UConn from 2003-07, and he was part of the staff when the Huskies won the national championship in 2004.

The Thunder have lost a great deal of talent over the past several years, as former NBA MVP Kevin Durant left in free agency, Paul George was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers and another former NBA MVP in Russell Westbrook was dealt to the Houston Rockets.

After the combination of Westbrook and George failed to yield the desired results, OKC traded both last offseason, which meant expectations weren't especially high for the Thunder entering the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite that, the Thunder went 44-28 and qualified for the playoffs, although they were eliminated by the Rockets in a first-round series that went seven games.

While it marked the fourth straight year that OKC was knocked out in the first round, there is plenty of reason for optimism in 2020-21 and beyond.

The primary reason for that is the continued development of young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was part of the George trade. The 22-year-old averaged a team-high 19.0 points per game last season and added 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

OKC also boasts veteran guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder, plus center Steven Adams, giving the Thunder a solid core capable of competing at a high level next season and beyond.

Donovan may have run his course as head coach after five seasons, so perhaps a new voice on the sidelines will help the Thunder get over the hump.

Daigneault was a Donovan understudy and may employ many of the same tactics, but he could also give a fresh perspective as a first-time head coach at the NBA level.