Every NBA Team's Most Legendary Playoff Series Since 2000

The Celtics went seven games in two different series during the 2008 playoffs, and this wasn't one of them. So, why does it get the nod? Well, it don't mean a thing if it ain't got that ring, right?

This team was the counterargument to the folks who claim—as Paul George most recently did—that superteams need more than one season to mesh. The Shamrocks lost 58 games in 2006-07 and then performed a double cannonball for their offseason splash by trading for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Just like that, Boston had the backbone of a champion.

After surviving seven-game battles with the Hawks and Cavaliers (the latter series featured an all-time duel between Paul Pierce and LeBron James), the Celtics dispatched the Pistons in the conference finals and advanced to face Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. If hoops history has taught us anything, it's that you better be glued to your seats when the Celtics and Lakers lock horns in the championship round.

The Celtics took Games 1 and 2, but the Lakers rallied for a Game 3 win behind 36 points from Bryant. L.A. looked destined to even the score when it stormed to a 35-14 lead through the first quarter of Game 4 and carried a 58-40 advantage into intermission. But Boston kept chipping away and finally tied it two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Celtics scratched out a 97-91 win even though the Lakers led for more than 40 minutes.

Boston then went full-throttle in Game 6 and rolled to a championship banner-raising 131-92 triumph. The real treat might have come after the contest, though, when Garnett delivered a walk-off interview for the ages.