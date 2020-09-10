Top Landing Spots for NBA's Best Offseason Trade Targets

1 of 5

Eric Gay/Associated Press

After a series of transactional missteps over the last few years, the San Antonio Spurs' incredible streak of 22 straight postseason appearances is over.

The multiyear extension LaMarcus Aldridge signed in 2017 is one of the culprits.

In the preceding season, San Antonio's net rating was four points worse with Aldridge on the floor. The Spurs decided to commit well over $20 million per season to him through 2020-21 anyway.

This offseason, they may have a chance to dodge the final year on that deal, per CNBC's Jabari Young.



"Near the NBA's trade deadline, the Spurs were rumored to be shopping Aldridge, but rival executives suggest the Spurs 'overplayed their hand thinking they were supposed to get some giant package for him,' one NBA executive said. The Spurs could shop Aldridge again this offseason. Aldridge had repaired his relationship with [Portland Trail] Blazers superstar Damian Lillard, and one agent suggests the Spurs could ship him back to the Blazers."

Reuniting Lillard and Aldridge would be an all-in-on-offense move for Portland. San Antonio's defense has been consistently worse with him on the floor since 2015-16, but he can still score.

And this season, for the first time in his career, he truly embraced the three. Aldridge shot 38.9 percent from deep on 3.0 attempts per game.

Whether at the 4 or backing up Jusuf Nurkic at the 5, that's the kind of shooting that would pull bigger defenders away from the paint and open up driving lanes for Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Acquiring Aldridge might be tricky, though. Portland doesn't have many salary-matching deals outside of Trevor Ariza's $12.8 million in 2020-21. Combining that with Zach Collins' contract gets the two sides close in terms of CBA satisfaction, but the Blazers would probably be hesitant to trade an intriguing younger player for a big near the end of his career.

Consider this prediction a desire for both chaos and nostalgia.