Final Seeding Predictions for 2020 NBA Playoffs

8. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, but they only have to be within four to force a play-in game.

Predicting the outcome of a single game that's already hypothetical with any degree of certainty is impossible, but the Pelicans are already heavy favorites by FiveThirtyEight's projection system for the Aug. 3 game between the two teams.

It's not hard to see why. New Orleans' roster is loaded with veteran talent. Derrick Favors, Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are all battle-tested. And their youngsters offer plenty as well. Brandon Ingram was an All-Star this season, and the team plays like a playoff lock when Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson share the floor.

When they're in, the Pelicans are an eye-popping plus-15.7 points per 100 possessions (99th percentile). And the individual numbers of both within those lineups are impressive:

Zion: 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals per 75 possessions, 61.5 true shooting percentage

Lonzo: 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.9 steals per 75 possessions, 41.9 three-point percentage, 59.1 true shooting percentage

As good as the Grizzlies have been this season, the safer bet in a play-in game (assuming there is one) is the Pelicans.

As for the other teams in the hunt for eighth, a surge from Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers wouldn't be shocking, but they and the other teams feel like much longer shots.

The same projection system at FiveThirtyEight gives the Blazers an 11 percent chance to get in, the Sacramento Kings a 9 percent shot and both the Spurs and Phoenix Suns a worse than 1 percent shot.

7. Dallas Mavericks

Predicting the order of the rest of the West seems like a fool's errand. The second-place Los Angeles Clippers only have four more wins than the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks. Throwing the names of the six teams in that clump in a hat and pulling them out might be as effective a prognostication as any.

There are some clues as to where these teams might wind up, though.

For the Mavs, being three back of sixth place in the loss column and only having three games against teams ahead of them suggests they'll stay put in seventh.

6. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are currently in fourth place, but they only have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. And those teams aren't entering the reboot without their second-leading scorers.

That's what faces Utah, which lost Bojan Bogdanovic to a season-ending wrist surgery during the hiatus.

Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points and posted a 60.3 true shooting percentage this season. When he was on the floor, Utah was plus-6.3 points per 100 possessions. It was minus-3.5 when he was off, giving him a net rating swing that ranked in the 93rd percentile.

With the standings as tight as they are in the West, that's a massive loss.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston has a slightly more difficult remaining schedule than OKC, but consider this a bet on the Rockets' ceiling with James Harden looking fit and Russell Westbrook essentially playing point center. More on that later, though.

The Thunder were perhaps this season's biggest surprise. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder both blew expectations away. Veterans Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari showed they have plenty left in the tank. And Steven Adams remained the steady presence he's been for years.

Consider them staying in fifth place a nod to all of the above, rather than a prediction this Cinderella run is over.