Final Seeding Predictions for 2020 NBA Playoffs

In the context of the thoroughly unpredictable 2020 sports calendar, let's make a few predictions.

Which of the 16 teams will still be standing when the playoffs tip off? And where will those teams fall in the standings?

With only eight games for each of the 22 remaining squads, it'll be tough to accomplish significant movement in the standings, but several seeding races are close enough to still be in question.

It's reboot week in the NBA , and the teams in the Orlando bubble are ready to jockey for playoff seeding between now and the start of the postseason Aug. 17.

Of course, they're in fourth now. So, why the drop? Philly is on the other end of that strength-of-schedule spectrum. The New Orleans Pelicans are the only team with an easier remaining slate than that of the Sixers, who could conceivably start 6-0 in the seeding games.

The Miami Heat seemingly drew the short straw and have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league. Two of their last three games are against the Pacers, though. And if Sabonis and Oladipo are both out, those will be opportunities to solidify fifth place.

With All-Star big Domantas Sabonis out with a foot injury and Victor Oladipo's status for the restart still up in the air, it's tough to imagine the Pacers, currently tied with Philly, making a push for home-court advantage.

But they're currently nine games behind the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. Given Brooklyn's roster, that means Orlando is pretty much locked into seventh place.

The Orlando Magic enter the bubble in relatively decent shape. Jonathan Isaac might even be ready to go by the time the playoffs start.

With both rosters thoroughly depleted, the Nets should be able to hang onto eighth.

If the Washington Wizards, who are currently six games back of Brooklyn, were bringing Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans to the action (they're not), getting within four games and forcing a play-in would almost feel like a safe bet.

Wilson Chandler, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyrie Irving , DeAndre Jordan, Taurean Prince and even the recently signed Michael Beasley are all out .

The Brooklyn Nets have a shell of the roster they assembled last summer. Kevin Durant was never expected to play in 2019-20, but they'll also be without much of the rest of the team in Orlando.

No one's catching the Milwaukee Bucks, who are 6.5 games ahead of the Raptors and working on the seventh-best simple rating system (point differential plus strength of schedule) in NBA history.

When Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and OG Anunoby are all on the floor, Toronto is plus-12.1 points per 100 possessions (97th percentile).

Despite being largely written off as a title contender when Kawhi Leonard left, that means the Raptors have a real chance to defend their 2019 crown.

After being decimated by injuries during the pre-hiatus portion of the season, the Raptors enter the bubble with their entire roster intact and ready to go.

But making up a three-game gap with only eight to play is a big ask. And though the Celtics have a relatively clean injury report , one or two off nights would probably doom the chase for second place.

The Boston Celtics have the third-easiest remaining schedule of the bubble teams. The Toronto Raptors, currently in second place, have the second-hardest. The temptation to bump Boston up to that No. 2 spot is strong.

This season, the 76ers are minus-1.4 points per 100 possessions when the two bigs share the floor. They're plus-10.5 (95th percentile) when Embiid plays without Horford.

"Brett Brown says that Joel Embiid and Al Horford have not played together at all in practice thus far," ESPN's Tim Bontemps tweeted. "He says Horford has been 'great' in accepting what likely will be a significantly lesser role in the new arrangement Philadelphia is operating under."

No longer playing Joel Embiid and Al Horford together should help too.

For a roster with as much top-end talent as this one, the Sixers should be able to make some hay through that portion of the schedule.

Philadelphia's first six games in the run-up to the playoffs are against the Pacers (without Sabonis), San Antonio Spurs (without LaMarcus Aldridge ), Wizards (without Beal and Bertans), Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.

8-5 in the West

3 of 4

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press 8. New Orleans Pelicans The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, but they only have to be within four to force a play-in game. Predicting the outcome of a single game that's already hypothetical with any degree of certainty is impossible, but the Pelicans are already heavy favorites by FiveThirtyEight's projection system for the Aug. 3 game between the two teams. It's not hard to see why. New Orleans' roster is loaded with veteran talent. Derrick Favors, Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are all battle-tested. And their youngsters offer plenty as well. Brandon Ingram was an All-Star this season, and the team plays like a playoff lock when Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson share the floor. When they're in, the Pelicans are an eye-popping plus-15.7 points per 100 possessions (99th percentile). And the individual numbers of both within those lineups are impressive:

Zion: 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals per 75 possessions, 61.5 true shooting percentage

Lonzo: 11.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.9 steals per 75 possessions, 41.9 three-point percentage, 59.1 true shooting percentage

As good as the Grizzlies have been this season, the safer bet in a play-in game (assuming there is one) is the Pelicans.

As for the other teams in the hunt for eighth, a surge from Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers wouldn't be shocking, but they and the other teams feel like much longer shots.

The same projection system at FiveThirtyEight gives the Blazers an 11 percent chance to get in, the Sacramento Kings a 9 percent shot and both the Spurs and Phoenix Suns a worse than 1 percent shot.

7. Dallas Mavericks

Predicting the order of the rest of the West seems like a fool's errand. The second-place Los Angeles Clippers only have four more wins than the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks. Throwing the names of the six teams in that clump in a hat and pulling them out might be as effective a prognostication as any.

There are some clues as to where these teams might wind up, though.

For the Mavs, being three back of sixth place in the loss column and only having three games against teams ahead of them suggests they'll stay put in seventh.

6. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are currently in fourth place, but they only have a one-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. And those teams aren't entering the reboot without their second-leading scorers.

That's what faces Utah, which lost Bojan Bogdanovic to a season-ending wrist surgery during the hiatus.

Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points and posted a 60.3 true shooting percentage this season. When he was on the floor, Utah was plus-6.3 points per 100 possessions. It was minus-3.5 when he was off, giving him a net rating swing that ranked in the 93rd percentile.

With the standings as tight as they are in the West, that's a massive loss.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston has a slightly more difficult remaining schedule than OKC, but consider this a bet on the Rockets' ceiling with James Harden looking fit and Russell Westbrook essentially playing point center. More on that later, though.

The Thunder were perhaps this season's biggest surprise. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder both blew expectations away. Veterans Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari showed they have plenty left in the tank. And Steven Adams remained the steady presence he's been for years.

Consider them staying in fifth place a nod to all of the above, rather than a prediction this Cinderella run is over.