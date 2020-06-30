Kevin Durant Reportedly Won't Join Nets in Orlando Amid Injury Rehab

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Kevin Durant looks on during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly won't be with the team when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, KD will instead focus on continuing to rehab the torn Achilles he suffered in last year's NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant signed a four-year, $164.26 million contract with the Nets in free agency last offseason, but he hasn't played with the club yet.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Nets center announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and will not join the team in Orlando

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    What Can JR Smith Bring to LeBron and LA?

    Smith has experience that many Lakers are lacking ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Can JR Smith Bring to LeBron and LA?

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Courts Supporting BLM

    League will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts at Orlando venues used for restart (ESPN)

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    NBA Courts Supporting BLM

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report