Kevin Durant Reportedly Won't Join Nets in Orlando Amid Injury Rehab

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reportedly won't be with the team when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in Orlando, Florida, on July 30.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, KD will instead focus on continuing to rehab the torn Achilles he suffered in last year's NBA Finals while with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant signed a four-year, $164.26 million contract with the Nets in free agency last offseason, but he hasn't played with the club yet.

