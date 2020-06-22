Report: Mavericks' Courtney Lee Underwent Surgery on 'Significant' Calf Injury

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks may reportedly need some reinforcements on the wing following Courtney Lee's calf injury that will require surgery.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the news, noting the setback happened during the league's hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim MacMahon of ESPN confirmed the report and said the injury occurred during a "freak accident."

Stein pointed out the Mavericks cannot make a signing unless they formally waive Lee, which is notable because the league's one-week translation window opens Tuesday.

Lee was starting to prove his value in March when he assumed a larger role with Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell sidelined by injuries. In seven games, the Western Kentucky product averaged 6.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

What's more, he connected on 46.7 percent of his three-point attempts during that span.

The Mavericks could have used his perimeter shooting if and when the season restarts in Orlando, Florida, because opposing defenses figure to collapse on Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis when the two stars are on the floor together, creating open looks for those on the wing.

Lee has also been a solid perimeter defender for Dallas this season and is holding opponents to 3.6 percent worse shooting percentages than their normal averages beyond 15 feet when he guards them, per NBA.com.

Lee, 34, is a veteran who has played for the Orlando Magic, New Jersey Nets, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks throughout his career.

He has 50 playoff game appearances on his resume, helped lead the 2008-09 Magic to the NBA Finals and figured to be someone the Mavericks could rely on as a veteran and postseason-tested leader in Orlando, Florida, during what will surely be an unusual situation with a championship on the line.