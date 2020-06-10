30 Years of Regret: The 1 Player Every NBA Team Quit on Too Soon

0 of 30

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Patience is more than a virtue.

For an NBA franchise, it can be the key ingredient in developing a star.

Some players need time to get their feet wet. Others might be blocked by a bigger name in front of them or, for any other reason, be denied an opportunity to shine. Stardom doesn't always occur on the same timeline, and when teams abandon hope too quickly, they can find themselves saddled with lifelong regret.

Every team has at least one of those mistakes, and we have combed through the last 30 years to find the most egregious example for all 30 franchises.

We're only considering players who passed through the organization in some capacity, meaning draft-night deals are fair game, but future draft picks aren't considered. We're also excluding players who forced their way out since that doesn't fit the discussion. Finally, we're not repeating players for multiple franchises even though a few have arguments in multiple places.

With those parameters in place, let's share in the misery of reliving these crushing regrets.