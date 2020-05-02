Jarvis Landry's Signed Uniform, Browns Season Tickets Sold for $39,000

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

AFC wide receiver Jarvis Landry, of the Cleveland Browns, runs the ball up the field during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Two Cleveland Browns fans are going to have quite the memorable 2020 season cheering for their team.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the Fanatics' All-In Challenge raising money for COVID-19 relief through charitable programs Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Landry's offer included two tickets to every Browns game for the 2020 campaign, including the eight road contests, as well as flights to each of the road cities. What's more, the winning bidder received two passes for on-field access for one of the home games and will get the receiver's signed, game-worn gloves for one game and signed jersey at another.

Bidding started at $5,000 and ended Saturday at 8 p.m. ET with a winning bid of $39,000.

The Browns face the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington and Houston Texans at home this season and the Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans on the road.

The Fanatics' All-In Challenge has raised more than $29.6 million as of Saturday night.

