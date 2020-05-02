1 Prediction for Every Team in 2020 NBA Free Agency

0 of 30

Harry How/Getty Images

NBA free agency is always unpredictable, but this year's version takes the label in a completely different direction.

No one knows when it will start, how long it will last or even where the salary cap will sit. In that sense, it will be unlike anything we've experienced.

When it comes to player movement, though, it's not going to reshape the hoops landscape how some free-agent classes do. There wasn't much cap space to begin with, and even that amount is in question given the staggering financial hit of the season's suspension. There aren't many potential spenders at this point, and that group is mostly comprised of long-term rebuilders.

Our crystal ball, then, isn't envisioning a ton of notable movement in this market. We'll use it to make one prediction for all 30 teams, valuing accuracy over boldness for the most realistic guide.