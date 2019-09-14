Bucks GM Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Be Offered Supermax Contract in 2020

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Thursday the front office will "of course" offer reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension when eligible in 2020.

Horst provided the update during a Bucks Town Hall event with fans:

It's a no-brainer for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals across 72 appearances during the 2018-19 season. He also averaged a double-double, 25.5 points and 12.3 rebounds, in the playoffs as the Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Although Milwaukee fell short against the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors, the roster is built to remain in title contention for as long as the Greek Freak is the cornerstone.

In 2014, Antetokounmpo expressed interest in a long-term stay with the Bucks following his first NBA season:

But ESPN's Malika Andrews reported in May the superstar's outlook could change if Milwaukee doesn't reach the 2020 NBA Finals.

"In more concrete terms, a source close to Antetokounmpo said that getting to the NBA Finals is not just an ambition, it could tip the scales as he weighs his contractual future," Andrews wrote. "And if they can reach the NBA Finals next season, the Bucks can improve their chances of signing Antetokounmpo to the supermax in the summer of 2020."

The Bucks' supermax offer was never in question. Giannis' decision is less of a certainty.