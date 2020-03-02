Bam Adebayo Comments on Giannis Possibly Signing with Heat in 2021 Free Agency

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 26: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball while being guarded by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo isn't planning to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat when the reigning MVP becomes a free agent in 2021.

"At the end of the day, I can't force a man to make that decision," Adebayo said Monday, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. "That's going to be his decision, his family's decision. I can't persuade him to do that."

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo are both represented by agent Alex Saratsis, but that connection doesn't mean the two will play together in two years.

"I'm pretty sure people are going to run with that this summer and next summer," Adebayo said. "...But, at the end of the day, [Saratsis] takes care of me like he takes care of Giannis. And that's just what you need in an agent."

Adebayo will also see his current contract run out in the summer of 2021, although he might be a priority for the Heat after a breakout 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old earned his first career All-Star selection this year and entered Monday averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His 7.7 win shares currently ranks ninth in the entire NBA.

Still, the Heat will continue to keep their eye on Antetokounmpo and "they're not hiding" their plans to make a pitch for the talented player in 2021, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

"Everything they've done, any call that goes through them, it starts with, 'How does this affect 2021?'" one general manager told Deveney.

Per Spotrac, Miami only has two current players with guaranteed contracts for 2021-22: Jimmy Butler ($36 million) and KZ Okpala ($1.78 million).

It will keep the Heat in the running for Giannis and others in the free-agent class, but Adebayo doesn't seem likely to be part of the recruitment efforts.

Related

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    NBA teams hiring college coaches can be a risk (cough cough Beilein) but here are a few that could work out ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Morant says he’s focused on getting Grizzlies to playoffs: ‘They can give [ROY] to who they want’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    @EricPincus looks at how the Lakers and others can upgrade in buyout market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Should We Reconsider the Rockets’ Ceiling?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should We Reconsider the Rockets’ Ceiling?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer