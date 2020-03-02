Bam Adebayo Comments on Giannis Possibly Signing with Heat in 2021 Free Agency

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo isn't planning to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat when the reigning MVP becomes a free agent in 2021.

"At the end of the day, I can't force a man to make that decision," Adebayo said Monday, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. "That's going to be his decision, his family's decision. I can't persuade him to do that."

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo are both represented by agent Alex Saratsis, but that connection doesn't mean the two will play together in two years.

"I'm pretty sure people are going to run with that this summer and next summer," Adebayo said. "...But, at the end of the day, [Saratsis] takes care of me like he takes care of Giannis. And that's just what you need in an agent."

Adebayo will also see his current contract run out in the summer of 2021, although he might be a priority for the Heat after a breakout 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old earned his first career All-Star selection this year and entered Monday averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His 7.7 win shares currently ranks ninth in the entire NBA.

Still, the Heat will continue to keep their eye on Antetokounmpo and "they're not hiding" their plans to make a pitch for the talented player in 2021, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

"Everything they've done, any call that goes through them, it starts with, 'How does this affect 2021?'" one general manager told Deveney.

Per Spotrac, Miami only has two current players with guaranteed contracts for 2021-22: Jimmy Butler ($36 million) and KZ Okpala ($1.78 million).

It will keep the Heat in the running for Giannis and others in the free-agent class, but Adebayo doesn't seem likely to be part of the recruitment efforts.