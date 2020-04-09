The Biggest Salary-Cap Problem Every NBA Team Needs to Solve

0 of 30

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Predicting the future in the NBA is never easy. Under normal circumstances, a list of possibilities can be culled, even if the final decision remains a mystery.

For instance, Kawhi Leonard was expected to sign with one of the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers last offseason. Anthony Davis wanted a trade to the Lakers, and the New Orleans Pelicans were eager to move him. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were going to team up in New York, be it the Knicks or ultimately the Brooklyn Nets.

The answers weren't clear until the decisions were made, but at least the options weren't difficult to see.

Now, the league is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s no clear resolution in sight. The 2019-20 campaign may be canceled outright or completed several months from now. The 2020-21 season may be delayed. The financial losses will certainly impact next year's salary cap, which was projected to be $115 million.

Meanwhile, every team needs to plan for the offseason, including the draft and free agency. If the salary-cap and luxury-tax thresholds drop significantly, teams won't have nearly the spending power for the summer. Trades will be more difficult.

This is new territory, but in the hope that normalcy eventually returns, the following list represents each team's biggest decisions once the NBA is back in business.