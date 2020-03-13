Report: Donovan Mitchell Frustrated with Rudy Gobert After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell reportedly is "extremely frustrated" with teammate and center Rudy Gobert, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The news comes after Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Tests for Jazz personnel soon followed, and it was found that Mitchell also had the virus.

Gobert has been criticized—and apologized for—his behavior leading into those diagnoses. Mannix provided further insight:

"Gobert publicly apologized for his 'careless' behavior in the days before his diagnosis, which included touching the digital recorders of reporters who had placed them in front of Gobert after an interview and reportedly making light of the issue inside the locker room.

"Mitchell is 'extremely frustrated' with Gobert, league sources told SI.com. In an Instagram post, Mitchell said of coronavirus 'hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.'"

Mannix's report follows ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussing the reported discord in the locker room following the diagnoses.

"The Jazz are fortunate that they don't have to get back together and start playing games again right now," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter Thursday (h/t NBA Central). "There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships. ... There's a lot of frustration with Gobert."

The NBA suspended the season following news of Gobert's positive test.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on TNT's Inside the NBA Thursday that the league would halt play for a minimum of 30 days.

He reiterated that sentiment in a letter to fans while also noting that the league intended to resume the season "if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

As of now, teams that played the Jazz in the 10 days leading into the coronavirus diagnosis have been forced to self-isolate. Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, they include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who were scheduled to play the Jazz on Wednesday before the game was ultimately postponed right before tipoff, are not on the list. Gobert did not appear at Chesapeake Energy Arena that day and was slated to miss the game due to illness.