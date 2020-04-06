NFL Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Teams That Need Impact 1st-Round Prospects

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

When it comes to teams needing an influx of elite-level talent in this month’s NFL Draft, common sense would say that if your team is drafting in the first few picks, your needs are the most dire. After all, division bottom feeders don’t get top-10 picks for no reason.

But in this year’s draft, teams ranging from the lowly Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers have a chance—and a serious need—for their first-round picks to impact players almost immediately.

This year’s draft class has shaped up to be one of the deeper ones in recent memory, particularly at the wide receiver, offensive tackle and on the defensive front seven. Here’s who needs help the most—and fast.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

4. New York Giants: OLB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

5. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

8. Arizona Cardinals: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

11. New York Jets: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

13. San Francisco 49ers: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

15. Denver Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado

22. Buffalo Bills: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

23. New England Patriots: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

24. New Orleans Saints: WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: DT Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Grant Delpit, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Miami Dolphins

The quarterback room in South Beach has been a revolving door for quite some time now, and if head coach Brian Flores is going to keep his job beyond a second or third season, Miami needs an upgrade at the game’s most important position. After finishing 5-11 and last in the AFC East, the Dolphins hold the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Miami improved its defense in free agency with the signings of linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, and defensive back Byron Jones, as well as a handful of additions on the offensive line and at linebacker. It also has a serious need at running back, but there’s not a single back in this year’s class that would justify a top-5 pick. Instead, look for Flores and Co. to move up—potentially as high as No. 2 or 3 to snag Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Miami covets LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow, but the likelihood that Cincinnati would trade out of the No. 1 spot and give up a chance to pick Burrow seems next to none. Both Washington (No. 2) and Detroit (No. 3) could look at taking Tua, but both have bigger needs elsewhere on the roster.

Prediction: Trade up to take Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3

Denver Broncos

For a franchise that had more Super Bowl appearances than losing seasons between 1977 and 2017, multiple seasons of mediocrity have been a hard pill to swallow in Denver. With Peyton Manning’s departure in 2015 after winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have struggled to re-create the offensive firepower they had with him under center.

The team seems to have potentially found its answer with second-year signal-caller Drew Lock, who went 4-1 after taking over for Joe Flacco last season.

But if anything was made obvious by Denver’s quarterback change—besides well, the quarterbacks—it was the team’s need for another starting receiver to play opposite Courtland Sutton. Denver’s second- through fourth-leading receivers were tight ends and running backs, and its next closest wide receiver was Emmanuel Sanders, who was traded to San Francisco after seven games.

The good news for Denver is that this draft is loaded with receivers, including Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, as well as Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Clemson’s Tee Higgins and LSU’s Justin Jefferson. At No. 15, Denver might be a little too low for Lamb, but adding a vertical threat like Jeudy makes all the sense in the world.

Prediction: Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

San Francisco 49ers

If there were anything exposed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it was San Francisco’s caution when throwing the ball downfield. Some of that can be attributed to a lack of confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo, but it’s also hard to have much faith in a young quarterback without good receivers.

San Francisco returns All-Pro tight end George Kittle and an emerging young pass-catcher in Deebo Samuel, but it needs another playmaker to take the next step. Unlike Denver, though, San Francisco really doesn’t have a lot of other needs that it has to fill. And with last month’s trade with Indianapolis, which sent defensive lineman DeForest Bucker to the Colts for the No. 13 overall pick, the 49ers are in prime position to get a top-flight wide receiver in the first round.

While a speedster like Ruggs—who reminds many of Chiefs’ blur Tyreek Hill—would be a good addition, San Francisco’s need is for a No. 1 wideout like Higgins or Jefferson.

Prediction: Tee Higgins, Clemson

