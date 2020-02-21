Lakers Rumors: LA 'Front-Runners' to Sign Markieff Morris After Pistons Buyout

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2020

Detroit Pistons forward Markieff Morris (8) handles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considered the front-runners to sign veteran forward Markieff Morris, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported earlier Friday that Morris and the Detroit Pistons had come to terms on a contract buyout, making him a free agent.

While Charania noted that the Lakers are the favorites to sign Morris, he added that the Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in him as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

