Lakers Rumors: LA 'Front-Runners' to Sign Markieff Morris After Pistons Buyout

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considered the front-runners to sign veteran forward Markieff Morris, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported earlier Friday that Morris and the Detroit Pistons had come to terms on a contract buyout, making him a free agent.

While Charania noted that the Lakers are the favorites to sign Morris, he added that the Toronto Raptors have expressed interest in him as well.

