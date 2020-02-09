NFL Draft 2020: Complete Order and Predictions Ahead of Scouting Combine

John Raoux/Associated Press

For the 20 teams that didn't make the NFL playoffs this year, their draft positions have been set in stone for the better part of six weeks. For Cincinnati, it's only been a little longer—even if it felt like the 2-14 Bengals were destined for the No. 1 overall pick when the team lost 11 straight games to start the season.

Their prize for such putrid play is almost assuredly LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, this year's Heisman trophy winner, and by all metrics the biggest need on Cincinnati's roster.

As for the other teams picking in the first round—notably Miami, with three selections in the top 26—the NFL Scouting Combine could go a long way in determining who each franchise sees as its next cornerstone piece. This year's combine includes a who's who of college football's standouts, with LSU leading the way by sending 16 players from its national championship team, including the aforementioned Burrow.

Here's what we see happening when the 337 invited prospects take the field in Indianapolis.

1) Cincinnati Bengals

2) Washington Redskins

3) Detroit Lions

4) New York Giants

5) Miami Dolphins

6) Los Angeles Chargers

7) Carolina Panthers

8) Arizona Cardinals

9) Jacksonville Jaguars

10) Cleveland Browns

11) New York Jets

12) Las Vegas Raiders

13) Indianapolis Colts

14) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15) Denver Broncos

16) Atlanta Falcons

17) Dallas Cowboys

18) Miami Dolphins (from PIT)

19) Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI)

20) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

21) Philadelphia Eagles

22) Buffalo Bills

23) New England Patriots

24) New Orleans Saints

25) Minnesota Vikings

26) Miami Dolphins (from HOU)

27) Seattle Seahawks

28) Baltimore Ravens

29) Tennessee Titans

30) Green Bay Packers

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs



Lions Reconsider Matt Stafford As Franchise QB



There is almost no intrigue around who will be the first quarterback taken—Cincinnati must take Joe Burrow. But after that, things get interesting. Washington just spent a first-round pick on Dwayne Haskins a year ago, so it's likely they'll take Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young to anchor their defense.

Detroit, though, has a conundrum. The Lions have Matthew Stafford, who was off to a scorching start in 2019 before a back injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Now 32, the oft-injured Stafford has had the misfortune of playing on a lot of Detroit teams that haven't been very good. These Lions have massive needs on the defensive side of the ball after finishing 31st in yards allowed and 26th in points against.

But what if Detroit could find a franchise quarterback at the No. 3 spot (cough, Tua Tagovailoa) and flip Stafford to a contender in search of a win-now quarterback. The newly minted Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and potentially the Cowboys could be in the market for a veteran signal-caller, and each owns a pick in the top 17.

Would a first-rounder be enough for Detroit to ship Stafford? Getting his $21.3 million salary off the books while also getting two potential impact first-rounders doesn't seem that far-fetched.

Jerry Jeudy Cements Himself As Best Receiver Available

Most draft prognosticators have Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb as 1A and 1B when it comes to ranking them among the draft-eligible wideouts. Lamb, who projects as a DeAndre Hopkins-esque vertical threat, offers more in terms of size, strength and catch radius. No team will likely go wrong by selecting either he or Jeudy.

But here's the case for the latter: Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown. Take away the off-field issues, and those two players have been arguably the league's most dynamic playmakers over the past three seasons. And Jeudy fits right into their mold.

He's electric after the catch, and in the right system he can be used not only as an elite pass-catching target, but also as a Wildcat and quick-screen threat. He doesn't possess all-world hands like an Odell Beckham Jr., but his ability to open up an entire playbook does something even Lamb can't.

Neither are likely to fall past Denver at No. 15, though we don't really see either falling past receiver-needy Oakland at No. 12. And if you're the Raiders, why not get Antonio Brown 2.0? Well, without the baggage of course.

