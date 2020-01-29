Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He'll 'Continue to Carry the Torch' After Kobe's Death

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving told ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth after his team's 125-115 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday that he will "continue to carry the torch" after Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Irving and Bryant had a "close friendship." Irving missed his team's game Sunday against the New York Knicks following Bryant's death.

Irving had 20 points, five assists and five rebounds en route to the 10-point Net win.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson commented on Irving's relationship with Bryant on Tuesday, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"I think he was closer to Kobe than people realize. ... Very, very affected (by Bryant's death)," Atkinson said. "He practiced today, kind of stoic and quiet. Competed his tail off in practice and was really good. But you can see, he's obviously still affected."

Irving, who returned to the team Tuesday for practice, was visibly emotional during the Nets' pregame tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who tragically died Sunday. He also pointed to the sky as he left the game late in the fourth.

"I know he's now watching, as well as Gigi. ... I think the most beautiful thing is that it's connecting all of us," Irving told Hubbarth postgame.

The ex-Duke star also noted that he worked out at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy over the summer, where he connected with young players.

The group who died in the helicopter crash was headed to a travel basketball game at the academy. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser; and Ara Zobayan were the other seven people on the helicopter.