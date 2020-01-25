Ben Simmons, 76ers Beat Lakers; LeBron Passes Kobe Bryant on NBA Scoring List

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, tries to make his move on Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are starting to find some consistency.

Philadelphia improved to 5-1 in its last six games and 30-17 overall with a 108-91 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris led the way in the latest effort in what could be an NBA Finals preview if the 76ers continue living up to their potential.

As for the Lakers, they still sit atop the Western Conference at 36-10 despite the end of their two-game winning streak. LeBron James provided a silver lining and surpassed Kobe Bryant for third place on the NBA's all-time scoring list in the loss.

           

What's Next?

Both teams are home Tuesday when the Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers and the 76ers play the Golden State Warriors.

          

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

