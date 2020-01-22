Eagles Rumors: Josh McCown Wants to Continue Playing Career over Coaching Role

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 23, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown (18) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly want quarterback Josh McCown back next season—just as long as he's on the sidelines.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the reigning NFC East champs discussed adding McCown to their coaching staff in his exit interview, with the possibility of making the 40-year-old the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

McLane notes that McCown rebuffed the offer, instead telling the team he wished to continue playing.

     

