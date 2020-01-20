Lakers' Anthony Davis to Return from Injury vs. Celtics After Missing 5 Games

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks at Staples Center on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers announced star forward Anthony Davis will be available to play Monday night against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Davis had missed the team's last five games after landing hard on his back in a 117-87 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 7.

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

It looked like Davis may have been seriously hurt, but he only suffered a bruised tailbone.

Durability has been a concern for the 26-year-old. He missed 26 games in 2018-19 and logged 70-plus appearances just twice in his first seven seasons. However, prior to his tailbone injury—the result of a fluky accident—he had only missed two of Los Angeles' first 37 games.

The Lakers went 4-1 in his absence, which says less about Davis than it does the overall improvements Los Angeles has made since last year. LeBron James is playing at an MVP-caliber level, and the additions of Danny Green and Avery Bradley have helped the team climb to third in defensive rating (104.7 points allowed per 100 possessions), per NBA.com.

Davis, for his part, is a lock to reach his seventh All-Star Game. He's averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game since arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Heading into Monday's holiday slate, the Lakers hold a 4.5-game lead on the Los Angeles Clippers for the top seed in the Western Conference. Davis' return should help L.A. maintain its grip on the conference's best record.

Related

    Will Zion Become the Face of the NBA?

    @AndrewDBailey makes the case ahead of his regular season debut

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Become the Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades Still Hurting Their Teams Years Later

    Teams might take these ones back

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades Still Hurting Their Teams Years Later

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Do Midseason NBA Trades Work?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Do Midseason NBA Trades Work?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Jaylen Brown Was 'Fed Up' Last Year

    Donovan Mitchell asked midgame if he was OK. Celtics star details exactly what he went through last season ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen Brown Was 'Fed Up' Last Year

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report